Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will be participating in the following investor conferences:



Wolfe FinTech Forum in New York City on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The discussion will begin at 8:00 am ET and last for approximately 35 minutes





Bank of American Electronic Payments Symposium (Virtual) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The discussion will begin at 4:15 pm ET and last for approximately 40 minutes



Listen-only audio webcasts and archived replays will be accessible in the Events section on Nuvei’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com.

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 600 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

