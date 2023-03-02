HVN offers to pay 50% registration fee for buyers

VIETNAM, March 2 -

HÀ NỘI – Honda Vietnam (HVN) is cooperating with automobile dealers to launch a promotion programme to pay 50 per cent of registration fees, along with many attractive gifts from Honda Automobile Dealers, for customers who buy a Honda CR-V or Honda City VIN2023.

The promotion aims to increase opportunities to own and experience Honda automobile products and partially support the cost of car buying for customers after the Lunar New Year.

Customers who sign a contract to buy a Honda CR-V or Honda City VIN2023 and complete 100 per cent of the payment procedure from March 3 to 31 will be given 50 per cent of the registration fee (excluding VAT, if any) and receive numerous special gifts from Honda Automobile Dealers. VNS