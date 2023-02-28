Submit Release
URI’s Tammi Reiss named 2023 A10 Coach of the Year

by: Morey Hershgordon

Posted:

Updated:

(WPRI) — For the second time in the last three years, URI women’s basketball head coach Tammi Reiss was named the Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year.

On Saturday, her Rams claimed a share of the conference regular season championship for the first time in 48 years.

Now, her team will look to win three games in as many days in the conference tournament to punch only the second ticket ever to the NCAA Tournament.

The only appearance, in the Big Dance, came back in the 1995-96 season.

The Rams enter the A10 tournament as the No. 2 seed and will play Friday night at 5 p.m. against an opponent to be determined.

Rhody is currently 23-5 overall. The 23 wins are the most in a single season in program history.

