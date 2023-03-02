National Bank of Canada publishes its Management Proxy Circular and Corporate Social Responsibility Statement and announces the appointment of Robert Paré as Chair of the Board of Directors

Publication of the Circular and Corporate Social Responsibility Statement

MONTREAL, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada NA today announced that the Notice of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders and its Management Proxy Circular have been released and filed with securities regulators.

With these publications, the Bank is asking its shareholders to express their position on various topics submitted to a vote such as director nominees, director and executive compensation as well as the Bank's governance practices. It is also an opportunity for the Bank to communicate its achievements and current projects as well as report on its commitments to ensure its continued success.

The Circular can be consulted on the websites of the Bank and SEDAR. The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in Montreal in hybrid mode on April 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). Participants who wish to attend the Annual Meeting in person, via live webcast or by phone (in listen-only mode) are asked to go to nbc.ca for details on how to participate in the event.

The Bank also announced that its Corporate Social Responsibility Statement is now available on nbc.ca. A more comprehensive report on the Bank's environmental, social and governance advances will be made public in the next few weeks and will be available in the same section of the website.

Appointment of Robert Paré as Chair of the Board of Directors

The Bank would like to take this opportunity to announce its intention to appoint Robert Paré as Chair of the Board of Directors, subject to his re-election at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 21, 2023. Robert Paré will therefore succeed Jean Houde following the Annual Meeting. The Bank is particularly proud of the commitment and contribution Mr. Houde made while leading the Board since 2014, and trusts Robert Paré will skillfully take on the responsibilities of this role.

"I feel privileged to have served on the Board of Directors of National Bank of Canada for the last 12 years and honoured to have been its Chair for 9 years. I am fully confident in the appointment of Robert Paré as Chair," stated Mr. Houde.

Robert Paré has served on the Bank's Board of Directors since 2018 and is a member of the Conduct Review and Corporate Governance Committee, Human Resources Committee and Technology Committee. Robert Paré's valuable contribution to the Board stems from over 40 years of experience in business law, notably as a senior partner of a major law firm for more than 30 years, and in-depth knowledge of financial markets, mergers and acquisitions, legal affairs and corporate governance.

Mr. Paré also brings to the Bank his leadership skills and extensive knowledge acquired as a director of major public companies such as SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. and Quebecor Inc.

"I thank the Board of Directors for its confidence and support and I look forward to continuing to work with my fellow Board members on the Bank's priorities and long-term growth, " stated Mr. Paré.

Link

Joint statement by Canadian banks and life insurance companies regarding annual meetings in 2023

About National Bank of Canada

With $418 billion in assets as at January 31, 2023, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. The Bank has more than 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange NA. Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada