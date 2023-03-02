Lincoln Property Company Expands Pacific Northwest Leadership Team

Portland professionals tapped to support continued regional growth

National real estate firm Lincoln Property Company announced two key Pacific Northwest leadership moves supporting the firm's continued commitment to the region.

Seasoned real estate professional Ryan Feigelson has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, responsible for expanding the company's portfolio by sourcing acquisition and development opportunities across the state of Oregon. He will also support the growth of Lincoln's regional third-party business, including construction and development management, property management, leasing, and occupier advisory services.

A native Oregonian, Feigelson has nearly 20 years of real estate experience, beginning his career as a broker in the Portland market before transitioning to investments and development. Most recently, he served as Vice President with the private investment firm NBP Capital and was integral to their Pacific Northwest portfolio expansion. After joining the executive team in 2010, he helped grow the fund from $3 million to over $1 billion in assets under management by year-end 2022, and successfully executed over $800 million of new debt.

"I'm excited to join a well-respected real estate firm that is invested in my home state," said Feigelson. "Lincoln is committed to using their national platform to support economic growth and development throughout Oregon, with projects that benefit local residents and communities. The regional team is a well-oiled machine, with top talent, and the resources and capital needed to expand their dynamic portfolio."

Lincoln has also elevated Lee Morrison to a newly created position as Senior Vice President of Leasing and Asset Management for the Pacific Northwest. In this new role, he is responsible for expanding these business lines across Oregon, Washington, and Idaho—strengthening the firm's service offerings for clients and partners throughout the region.

Throughout his career, Lee has facilitated the management, leasing, and repositioning of over 6 million square feet of commercial properties throughout Oregon and Washington, including the iconic Wells Fargo Center and PACWEST Center in Downtown Portland. He has been directly involved in asset dispositions totaling over $750 million in value, and more than 1.5 million square feet of leasing.

"With these new positions, Lee and Ryan will ensure our clients and partners benefit fully from all that Lincoln has to offer," said Executive Vice President Patrick Gilligan, who oversees the firm's full-service platform, portfolio, and business operations for Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Utah. "I'm excited for the company's next chapter and the growth of our portfolio and presence throughout the Pacific Northwest."

This regional leadership expansion comes on the tail of Lincoln's recently announced growth and succession plan, which includes the appointment of a new generation of executive leadership for the company and a major investment by Stone Point Capital's managed funds. This strategic investment will enable Lincoln to accelerate growth and invest in new infrastructure to better serve employees and clients, including real estate owners, investors, lenders, and tenants.

