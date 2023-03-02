Fellow Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

The specialty coffee gear company on a mission to help people brew ridiculously good coffee at home joins the ranks of OpenAI, Disney, Tiffany & Co., and more

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fellow has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

"At Fellow, innovation is a core part of our DNA. We're dedicated to coming up with new ways we can innovate existing product lines and design new products that will help anyone brew ridiculously good coffee at home," said Jake Miller, founder and CEO of Fellow. "It is such an honor to be named one of FastCompany's most innovative companies, and join the ranks of so many other brands we admire for pushing the boundaries of what is possible."

Amidst the hot at-home coffee market, Fellow is advancing the industry by bringing the world of specialty coffee to people's homes. In June 2022, Fellow announced a $30 million Series B funding round to accelerate product innovation, bolster educational content, expand retail, and recruit top talent. The company brought on product leaders from Apple, Google, Tesla and other top technology companies to continue driving innovation to take Fellow and its products to the next level.

Most recently, Fellow launched a brand new grinder, Opus, an all-purpose grinder that unlocks coffee's true potential across the full range of brewing styles including espresso. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, Opus promises to change the way people brew coffee at home at an unparalleled value. Opus is designed to give anyone – from beginners to coffee aficionados – the ability to brew cafe-grade coffee at home.

Fellow is continuously innovating to build even better versions of its most-loved products. Recently, the company has been laser-focused on its two flagship products that originally put Fellow on the map – the Stagg EKG Electric Kettle and Ode Grinder. Launched via kickstarter campaigns in 2013, the original versions of these products have recently been updated to address consumer feedback – Stagg EKG Pro, Stagg EKG Pro Studio Edition and Ode Gen 2.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT FELLOW

Fellow is on a mission to help people brew ridiculously good coffee at home. Inspired by the need for high quality equipment to properly brew high quality coffee, Fellow brings the confidence of the specialty coffee world into the lives of everyday coffee lovers, from the curious to the prosumer.

Fellow's products and services include: kettles, grinders, French presses, mugs, and a seasonal selection of exclusive, limited release coffee from roasters around the world. Fellow's Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, Ode Brew Grinder and Carter Move Mug have won a number of renowned awards and accolades, including the Specialty Coffee Association Awards, the Red Dot Design Award, and the Dezeen Awards.

Founded in 2013, by CEO Jake Miller, Fellow is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information about Fellow visit http://www.fellowproducts.com.

