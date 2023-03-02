DP World to Invest USD $38M to Boost Container Capacity in Brazil In 2023

The move will increase cargo loading capacity and consolidate operations at Brazil's Port of Santos

DP World is planning to invest USD $38 million in 2023 to expand and modernize its facilities located on the left bank of Brazil's Port of Santos. The port is one of the largest and most modern private multipurpose port terminals in the country.

With the investment, the company plans to increase annual movement capacity from 1.2 million TEUs (unit equivalent to a twenty-foot container) to 1.4 million TEUs and expand the size of the quay from 1,100 meters to 1,300 meters. The terminal currently inhabits 845,000 square meters, with an additional 130,000 square meters available for expansion.

The port is also home to extensive cellulose pulp operations. The expansion will increase the capacity of the cellulose export complex from 3.6 tons to 5.4 million tons annually.

The project, which aims to ensure that port capacity remains ahead of growing demand, marks DP World's third round of investment since operations began in Brazil in July 2013. To date, more than R$3 billion has been invested in the implementation and expansion of the terminal, which is strategically located with access to land, road and rail, enabling large-scale multi-purpose operations.

"Investing in the Port of Santos is a calculated move that reflects the port's position as a critical artery for transportation and logistics in the region. We have a strong advantage in that the Port's location – with surplus area and rail access – provides the opportunity to expand capacity. As a result, we have the flexibility to develop new projects that will support our cargo diversification strategy, helping to meet the needs of national economy sectors and positioning Brazilian products to be more competitive in the global market," said Fabio Siccherino, CEO of DP World Santos.

