Mary Kay Inc. Names James Whatley Chief Information Officer

Iconic beauty and entrepreneurship company Mary Kay Inc. recently announced the appointment of James Whatley as Chief Information Officer. In his new role, Whatley will champion Mary Kay's digital innovation efforts, including revolutionizing Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants' ability to unleash their full potential through tools and technology.

"Through the development of digital technology, tools, and applications, we're improving not only the experience for the independent sales force, but for their customers around the world," said Deborah Gibbins, Chief Operating Officer at Mary Kay Inc. "James is a change champion. He understands how to equip the independent sales force to compete—and provide exceptional service—in our always-on, always-connected world. We're excited to see how his passion for innovation will transform our digital strategy moving forward."

Whatley, who's been with Mary Kay for 25 years, has played an instrumental role in designing systems that ensure an Independent Beauty Consultant can run her business anytime, anywhere. That includes the development of iconic Mary Kay digital properties like MaryKay.com, Mary Kay InTouch (a digital portal used by the independent sales force), online ordering, and the independent sales force's personal business websites. As one of the largest direct sellers in the world, Mary Kay processes millions of orders through its commerce sites.

"I'm motivated first and foremost by finding solutions for the sales force," said Whatley. "At the same time, I want to create environments that foster teamwork, trust, and strong partnerships amongst the company's global partners. Our founder, Mary Kay Ash, once said, ‘Standing still is the same thing as moving backward.' I agree with her, and it's a philosophy I take with me to work every day."

Whatley holds a bachelor's degree in Management Information Systems from the University of New Orleans. Before joining Mary Kay, he worked at Software Spectrum and Electronic Data Systems (EDS) in software development and consulting roles.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty company in 1963 with one goal: enriching women's lives. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 35 countries. As an entrepreneurship development company, Mary Kay is committed to empowering women on their journey through education, mentorship, advocacy, networking, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in enriching lives today for a sustainable tomorrow, partnering with organizations from around the world focusing on promoting business excellence, supporting cancer research, advancing gender equality, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter.

