The Galaxy System™ by Noah Medical Receives FDA Clearance for Robotic Navigated Bronchoscopy

Noah’s platform is the only robotic navigated bronchoscopy system on the market to integrate real-time tomosynthesis and utilize a disposable bronchoscope, ushering in a new era in lung nodule biopsy

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical robotics innovator Noah Medical today announced FDA clearance of the Galaxy System™. The Galaxy System and its accessories are intended to provide bronchoscopic visualization of and access to patient airways for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.



The majority of potentially cancerous lesions are located in the outer third of the lung, which is more difficult for doctors to reach for biopsy. Current technologies are limited in their ability to both reach and then precisely target these suspect lesions. The Galaxy System’s advanced imaging technologies provide real-time location updates, and are designed to improve tool-in-lesion and diagnostic yield.

“While various technologies to diagnose lung cancer have been utilized over time, the diagnostic yield has remained relatively low,” said Jian Zhang, PhD, Noah Medical founder and CEO. “The Galaxy System is designed to close this gap in the market, giving clinicians a safe and easy-to-use platform to potentially improve diagnostic yield and produce better clinical outcomes. With this FDA clearance, we are excited to move into the commercial phase of our journey.”

The Galaxy System features TiLT+ Technology™ with integrated tomosynthesis and augmented fluoroscopy. With its always-on-camera bronchoscope, direct visualization is enabled for the entire procedure, including at the time of biopsy. With purpose-built 4-way bronchoscope articulation, navigation to even the most peripheral lesions is possible. The Galaxy System is the only robotic navigated bronchoscopy system on the market with a single-use, disposable bronchoscope, intentionally designed to improve efficiency and workflow plus potentially reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Overall, the Galaxy System has received exceedingly positive reviews from pulmonologists and thoracic surgeons who have had the opportunity to try the system as part of pre-clinical studies and multiple technology demonstrations around the country throughout 2022.

About Noah Medical

Noah Medical is building the future of medical robotics, and the Galaxy System is Noah Medical’s first commercial robotic system. The company’s mission is to deliver adoptable clinical solutions through innovative endoluminal technologies to enhance the quality of life for patients globally. Based in Silicon Valley and backed by well-known institutional investors, our incredibly talented team of engineers, innovators and industry leaders brings years of experience from the top robotics, medical device and healthcare companies in the world.

To learn more about Noah Medical and the Galaxy System, please visit noahmed.com .