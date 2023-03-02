Philip Gilman named deputy commissioner for Housing Assistance and Development

Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced today that Philip Gilman will join the agency as Deputy Commissioner for Housing Assistance and Development. Gilman assumes the Deputy Commissioner role following the retirement of Tonya Curry in November 2022.

“We are excited to have Philip back at DCA,” said Commissioner Nunn. “He will bring creativity and leadership to our various housing programs. As we continue addressing the continuum of housing in the state, from developing affordable workforce housing to preventing homelessness, we look forward to the experience Philip brings to those efforts.”

Having previously served at DCA as the Director of the Office of Housing Finance, Gilman oversaw the Housing Credit program allocations and other major affordable multifamily development programs for the state. He returns with a breadth of housing policy knowledge and experience.

Most recently, he was the Director of Tax Policy at Sugar Creek Capital, an affordable housing investment company. In this role, he worked with state agencies and elected officials in several states, including Kansas, Virginia, South Carolina, Ohio, and Utah. While there, he developed first-hand knowledge of how other state programs worked and demonstrated a keen ability to communicate effectively with a variety of engaged stakeholders.

Gilman served as the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Mayor of Atlanta, where he implemented and oversaw initiatives, including COVID response efforts and the Mayor’s Youth Scholarship Program. He also spent time with a multi-family housing developer as a project manager. His career in affordable housing started when he worked for Knoxville Habitat for Humanity through the AmeriCorps program.

“I am grateful to be returning to the Department of Community of Affairs,” said Gilman. “Finding solutions for access to affordable housing is a top priority for Georgia’s economy. As businesses continue to move to the state, the need for housing will continue to grow. I’m thrilled to take on this role to serve our state again.”

A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Gilman went on to receive his Master’s in Public Administration from the George Washington University in Washington, DC. He has volunteered as a board member for Habitat for Humanity of Georgia, an ex officio board member for the Westside Future Fund, and as a volunteer with Kirkwood Cares/Neighbor in Need and Habitat for Humanity affiliates in Atlanta and Washington, DC.

Gilman begins his role as Deputy Commissioner of Housing Assistance and Development on March 7.