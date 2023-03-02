Architect Peter DeMaria to Speak at 2023 World of Modular - “Productized Architecture - Disrupting the American Dream"
DeMaria boldly embraces a design revolution that is current in the U.S. - focusing on collaborative outreach to fellow professionals who are leading the chargeLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A., March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent Architect Peter DeMaria, CEO of SteelBlox LLC, has been invited to speak at the 2023 World of Modular Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. DeMaria will share his collaborative design and business strategies that provide a modular conduit for fellow Architects, Modular Fabricators, General Contractors & Real Estate Developers who embrace breakthroughs that are impacting the future of design, development and construction.
DeMaria’s “Productized Architecture - Disrupting the American Dream'' presentation will explore modular design/fabrication/construction fulfilling a redefined “American Dream” of home ownership. Fundamental design and lifestyle change, triggered by policymakers and Covid-19, have culminated in a perfect storm for modular innovators and his call-to-action/vision focuses on professional collaboration and providing housing for the masses. DeMaria pursues this vision with SteelBlox LLC - a full service modular company. SteelBlox LLC collaborates - sharing their in-house modular capabilities, patent-pending SteelEXO structural system, US/International fabrication facilities and fully licensed/certified professional services with fellow professionals and developers.
The World of Modular is an annual conference that provides a place for professionals from around the world who are involved in the modular and offsite construction industries to network, exchange ideas, learn from experts, discuss challenges, display new products, and receive well-deserved recognition. For the last 40 years, World of Modular has hosted these conferences as a way for architects and business owners to learn from the best and brightest minds in the modular construction industry and help change the world for the better one unit at a time.
About:
TEAMprefab is an information provider & marketplace shaper - leading consumers to exercise and leverage their buying power in the rapidly evolving space of architecture, technology, fabrication & construction. Whether it be a single family home, multi-family apartments, large scale housing projects or backyard ADUs, TEAMprefab disrupts antiquated architecture & construction industries - we reject the dogma of “how was it built in the past?” We reject antiquated construction methods that are inefficient, of inferior quality and harmful to the environment. Concurrently, we pursue a vision of a BETTER BUILT PLANET - creating a positive impact via the built environment. TEAMprefab is committed to providing a treasury of modular/prefab data, resources and opportunities. Promoting a "DESIGN - FABRICATE - DELIVER - INSTALL" process to consumers around the globe, we cultivate and bolster prefab methodologies that respect our planet, provide for our fellow man and enable high quality architecture - solutions completed faster and at an affordable price-point. TEAMprefab ➜
