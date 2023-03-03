New Picture Book Illustrates Friendship and Acceptance of Those with ADHD

This new children's book promotes acceptance and friendship of children with ADHD.

This children's book is about an excitable octopus and the joy of finding our true friends and unique gifts despite our challenges.

Awareness and acceptance are keys for parents, teachers, and peers to aid the child coping with ADHD.” — Lois Hoffman

NEWARK, DE, US, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children with ADHD face numerous challenges including hyperactivity, lack of impulse control, and decreased focus. These characteristics are often met with frustration from parents, teachers, and their peers. Regular negative feedback takes a toll on the neurodivergent child according to one study. At stake is a child’s self-esteem with anxiety and depression as increasingly likely outcomes as they age.

To ease difficulty in the classroom, the Centers for Disease Control set out recommendations for teachers. Thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), children diagnosed with ADHD are eligible for accommodations like an IEP (Individual Education Plan) to help students cope with the realities in the classroom.

However, awareness and acceptance are keys for parents, teachers, and peers to aid the child coping with ADHD. Don’t Touch That, Oscar!, a new picture book by Lois Hoffman, illustrates how friendship and acceptance help an excitable octopus discover that his biggest challenge is his greatest gift. Hoffman, a professional juggler, found the gift of juggling with her husband and has shared that joy with audiences for 30 years.

###