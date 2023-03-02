Competitive Energy Executives Gather in Houston to Discuss the Future of Retail Energy at the 19th EMC Conference
EMC announced today the list of sponsors, exhibitors, and speakers for its 19th semi-annual Energy Marketing Conference, March 20-21st in Houston, TX.
The sponsors and exhibitors at EMC19 are all companies that have supported the growth of the retail energy industry for many years. They offer state-of-the-art technologies and world-class CX.”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Marketing Conferences, LLC announced today the list of sponsors, exhibitors, and speakers for its 19th semi-annual Energy Marketing Conference being held at the new location in Houston, TX, at the Hilton Post Oak Hotel on March 20th and 22nd, 2023.
The theme of the Energy Marketing Conference will be ‘Surviving and Thriving During Turbulent Times,’ and it will feature 40 sponsors, a sold-out Exhibitor Hall packed with 40 of the best service companies, more than 60 well-known industry professionals speaking on eight pre-conference sessions, six interactive panels, four executive workshops, a networking breakfast, two-morning breaks, luncheon, one afternoon break and two receptions with live music.
More than 400 attendees from all over the country are looking forward to networking with and learning from the most experienced thought leaders in the competitive energy industry. The conference will be North America's largest gathering of retail energy professionals.
The keynote speaker is David Black, CEO of Shell Energy Resources.
Sponsoring and exhibiting at the event are the titans of retail energy, and the list includes AEG Energy Financial, AEC Energy, AIG Home Warranty, Altice/Optimum, AnswerNet, Arctrade, Blackhawk Network. Capco, Customized Energy Solutions, CG Infinity, Charter Communications, JP Morgan-Chase, Cinch Home Services, CleanChoice Energy, Earth Etch, EIQDigital, Enerex, ESG, Everlast Energy, EVStar, Excelergy, Feller Law, Firefly Energy Solutions, Fortega, Intelometry, LED PLUS USA, Macquarie Energy, Perfect Vision, POWWR, Optimus Loyalty Solutions, Quantum Gas, RACAMI, Shell New Energies US, SmartMeasures, Spinakr Solutions, Stevens and Lee, Stormcrest Software, Swiss Re, Systrends, TLP Ventures, Tomorrow Energy, Univerus and VertexOne.
“The sponsors and exhibitors at the Energy Marketing Conferences are all companies who have supported the growth in the retail energy industry for many years,” said Jack Doueck, Founder and Chairman of Energy Marketing Conferences as well as LED Plus and AEC Energy. “They offer state-of-the-art technologies and world-class customer service.”
This promises to be an event that can’t be missed for professionals in the retail energy space.
Some of the Retail Energy Suppliers speaking on the panels include APG&E, Arcadia, Atlantic Energy, Atlas Retail Energy, CleanChoice Energy, Clearview Energy, Constellation, CSD Energy, CPV Retail Energy, David Energy, Demand Control 2, Energy Harbor, Engie, Freepoint Energy, Gexa Energy, Ntherm, Octopus Energy, OHM Connect, Priority Power, Rhythm Energy, Shell New Energy, Transparent Energy, True Power and many more.
To view the agenda - click here: https://energymarketingconferences.com/emc19-houston/
To register for the Energy Marketing Conference, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emc19-houston-2023-tickets-410150831177
To watch a two-minute sneak peek video, click here: https://energymarketingconferences.com/emc19-houston/
Watch the highlight of EMC18 in New York City, https://youtu.be/3oGMsK3O58s
About Energy Marketing Conferences:
EMC, the largest and longest-running gathering of retail energy executives in North America, brings together hundreds of energy companies, utilities, marketers, vendors, and suppliers in the retail energy industry to engage, educate and empower the competitive energy market and help shape its future. The Energy Marketing Conference’s (EMC) mission is to provide the competitive energy industry with exciting conferences and build a community. Every year, EMC takes place in Houston and New York City. The spring and fall two-day packed agendas feature more than 50 thought leaders who speak on over a dozen sessions and panels. Hundreds of energy industry professionals gather to network at the annual energy conference. The EMC trade show and exhibitor hall count over 40 exhibitor booths.
