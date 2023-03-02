DEBBIE ALLEN DANCE ACADEMY ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH HASBRO'S ENTERTAINMENT ONE STUDIO'S “KIYA & THE KIMOJA HEROES”

Debbie Allen poses at the “Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes" booth at Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s Black History Month Free Community Block Party in Los Angeles, California on February 26, 2023.

Young visitor enjoys the hair makeover station at the “Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes" booth at Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s Black History Month Free Community Block Party in Los Angeles, California on February 26, 2023.