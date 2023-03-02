DEBBIE ALLEN DANCE ACADEMY ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH HASBRO'S ENTERTAINMENT ONE STUDIO'S “KIYA & THE KIMOJA HEROES”
Debbie Allen poses at the “Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes" booth at Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s Black History Month Free Community Block Party in Los Angeles, California on February 26, 2023.
Young visitor enjoys the hair makeover station at the “Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes" booth at Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s Black History Month Free Community Block Party in Los Angeles, California on February 26, 2023.
Collaboration Kicked off at Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s Black History Month’s Free Community Block Party Ahead of Series Debut Spring 2023LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) is excited to announce their partnership with Hasbro’s Entertainment One Studio and its forthcoming animated TV series, “Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes,” which officially kicked off at DADA’s Free Community Block Party on Sunday, February 26 in Los Angeles in celebration of Black History Month. Premiering this spring on Disney Junior and Disney+, the new TV series follows the high-action adventures of dance and martial arts-loving Kiya and her best friends Jay and Motsie. As the series’ exclusive dance studio launch partner, the collaboration will include DADA-led Kiya-inspired lecture demonstrations at local elementary schools, combining unity and harmony concepts from the series with the universal language of dance to show how dance brings people together and builds community.
In “Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes” main protagonist Kiya, together with her friends, use their crystal-charged powers to become superheroes in the southern-African inspired Kimoja City. 7-year-old Kiya’s passions in life are dancing and martials arts, but when Kiya and her friends put on her magical crystal headbands they turn their passions into superpowers and are ready to shine bright to make things right, as they face challenges and spread joy and harmony across the city.
“The themes of ‘Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes’ really resonate with me as they mirror much of what our dance academy instills in the young people we’ve inspired through the years,” said Debbie Allen, Founder and Artistic Director, DADA. “Kiya inspires kids to tap into their unique passions to find power in who they are. Passions are what give the characters’ their superpowers and the series, like DADA, invites kids to see their own passions as heroic aspects of themselves.”
DADA’s Free Community Block Party event was a gift to their new studio community. In addition to officially announcing the series launch partnership at the event, the “Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes” booth provided an immersive experience to the 3,000 guests that attended and featured life-size illustrations from the upcoming series, complete with a themed crystal-inspired hair station, plus photobooth and photo opportunities, and giveaways.
DADA’s “Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes” inspired lecture demonstrations will be taught in schools around California, incorporating the show’s theme songs and key elements from the show like unity, heroism, and harmony, with concepts folded into education of dance as a universal language that brings people and communities together.
“’Kiya and the Kimoja Heroes’ is a show which celebrates confidence, diversity, and community. Kiya and friends are regular kids who transform their passions into powers to overcome challenges. We’re thrilled to partner with the Debbie Allen Dance Academy given the work they do to inspire and drive confidence in children through dance and performing arts,” said Jessica Murphy, SVP, Entertainment Brand Marketing of Entertainment One.
# # #
ABOUT DEBBIE ALLEN DANCE ACADEMY
The Debbie Allen Dance Academy, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is committed to expanding the reach of dance and performing arts to enrich, inspire, and transform the lives of thousands of young people in the Greater Los Angeles area, across the country and around the world. DADA has become renowned for its faculty, furthering the art of dance, especially among the disenfranchised Black and Latino communities, and the artists who have emerged from the facility. The organization’s success is built on the principle that the character, education and creativity ignited through arts education are invaluable to individual achievement and our success as a nation.
ABOUT EONE
Entertainment One Ltd. (eOne) is a talent-driven independent studio that specializes in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. As part of global play and entertainment company Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), eOne's expertise spans across film and television production and sales; production, distribution and brand management of kids and family properties; digital content; and immersive and live entertainment. Through its extensive reach and scale, and a deep commitment to high-quality entertainment, eOne unlocks the power and value of creativity.
eOne brings to market both original and existing content, sourcing IP from Hasbro’s portfolio of 1500+ brands, and through a diversified network of creative partners and eOne companies.
ABOUT HASBRO
Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit corporate.hasbro.com.
