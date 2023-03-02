JOURNEY INTO A REALM OF PERPETUAL FIGHT FOR HARMONY IN CARL MITCHELL’S HEART-STOPPING NOVEL
Author Carl H. Mitchell will capture the hearts of thrill seekers in this apocalyptic novel.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A futuristic adventure-thriller set in the year 2058, Carl H. Mitchell’s Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread will surely entertain readers from the start to finish. With a degree in electrical engineering, Carl worked for IBM for 35 years, and soon after he retired, he went back to his first love, writing. This book will definitely make readers ask for more as the chapters are intense and full of action.
Friendship City becomes a city where people of different cultures from Brownsville, TX, and Matamoros, Mexico, join together to develop their own Bill of Rights to protect themselves from the evil doings of Ishmael and the World Council. President Lenora Allison has been alerted to a set of plague drums with antidotes attached which she quickly destroys. She is also alerted that a second plague will be dispersed throughout the United States if she does not grant the World Council its freedom to control. The president calls upon NYPD Detective Nick Garvey, whose daughter remains in a coma, to join her effort to destroy both the second plague and the murderous World Council. Such thrilling scenes are yours to read in this novel by Carl Mitchell.
Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread is book two of a trilogy. Fans of the author’s first book, Sundown: Derailing Dystopia - Book 1 cannot wait to get book two in their hands because of the action-filled scenarios in every chapter that new readers will also love.
Grab a copy of this book while you can! Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread by Carl H. Mitchell is now available on Amazon and at all other top online book retailers. For additional details on the author, check out https://carlhmitchell.com/. The book can also be ordered on the link below:
https://www.amazon.com/Friendship-City-Hanging-Carl-Mitchell/dp/1638854335
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube