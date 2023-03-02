LUISA MIRELLA PLANCHER HAS THE ANSWER TO MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN IN HER BOOK
Luisa Mirella Plancher pens the perspective God has for America from a vision in her book The Strength of the NationTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To live in a world where chaos is only an idea might be each and every person’s idea of perfection. So is in God’s plan, which Luisa Mirella Plancher speaks about in detail in her book "The Strength of the Nation."
"The Strength of the Nation" takes readers into the mindset of the prophets in understanding the world. Plancher believes that not only America needs America, but so does the rest of the world. She then reflects on the events that shaped the country into what it is today, and emphasizes that only the spiritual power above can truly affix its effects and make the nation strong and great again.
“This is a great read for anyone who is worried about the current state of the world. Filled with logical and wondrous ideas, this book is easy for anyone to understand and get behind, from a political novice to a political hound dog,” Pacific Book Review says.
"The Strength of the Nation" will be displayed at the Ottawa International Crafts and Book Expo, also known as the largest literary event of its kind in Canada this coming March 3-5, 2023. Join the celebration of talent, culture, and love for written art, and catch Plancher’s masterpiece along with others!
Luisa Mirella Plancher is an Italian school teacher, who moved to the US after marrying an American citizen. She has a degree in Political Science and has a career in social work. She drew inspiration from tragedies, such as the 9/11, that happened in the country in writing her book "The Strength of the Nation."
Make a difference in the world today and get a copy of the book at The MapleStaple bookstore, Amazon and other digital stores. Also visit her website at newvisionsusa.com.
