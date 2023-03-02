Maryland State Police Helicopter Crew Rescues Injured Mountain Biker

March 2, 2023

(GRANTSVILLE, MD) – A Maryland State Police Aviation Command helicopter crew assisted with the rescue of an injured mountain biker, after a mishap on a remote trail at New Germany State Park in Garrett County on Wednesday.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Garrett County and Grantsville Volunteer fire Department personnel found the injured mountain biker on a remote trail. He reportedly told rescuers he was stranded in the woods for nearly eight hours following the mountain bike accident. The 56-year-old male victim was injured while cycling through Meadow Mountain Trail, a 14-mile trail, which stretches through New Germany State Park and the Savage River State Forest in Garrett County.

Garrett County rescue personnel requested Trooper 5, based out of the Maryland State Police Aviation Command Cumberland Section, for an aerial hoist mission due to the mountain biker’s remote location, the topography, an extended extrication time and the nature of his injuries. Upon the request, Garrett County rescue personnel initiated patient care and stabilized the injured mountain biker.

Once overhead, the crew from Trooper 5 used the Augusta AW-139’s helicopter hoist to lower a trooper/flight paramedic into a clearing below. The trooper/flight paramedic, with assistance from Garrett County rescue personnel, secured the injured mountain biker in a patient extrication platform, commonly known as a “PEP Bag.” The injured mountain biker was hoisted approximately 100 feet in the air, at which time Trooper 5 transitioned to a medevac role and flew the patient to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia for treatment.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command has served citizens since 1970 and operates a fleet of 10 AW-139 helicopters form seven bases throughout the State. Each aircraft provides coverage 24/7/365 to Maryland residents and visitors. The MSPAC missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security, and disaster assessment. The success of these missions relies heavily on the cooperative efforts of local fire, rescue, EMS and law enforcement agencies, as well as our partners at the United States Coast Guard and the United States Park Police.

