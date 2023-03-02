2023 Tucson Festival of Books presents Heirs of a Lost Race by Francis Pitard

Authors Press’ very own Dr. Francis F. Pitard brings ancient legends to life at the 2023 Tucson Festival of Books

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to embark on a journey like no other with the Francis Pitard’s Heirs of a Lost Race— a stellar work penned by an intelligent and versatile author with a message for everyone looking for integrity while living in a world where dishonesty seems to be the norm, to seek goodness when evil appears to be more alluring, and to recognize truth even when it is easier to believe in deception.



The story takes readers on a sensory journey through lush, primeval world and the treacherous reaches of the Pacific Ocean. Pitard’s innate skill in inducing clear imagery to his readers through his writing, created a picture-perfect work that allows readers to experience the beauty and wonder of the ancient world, but also the dangers and challenges that the ancient mariners faced. Drawing from the author’s first-person knowledge of Tahiti and the South Pacific, Heirs of a Lost Race offers a unique perspective on the ancient world and the enduring legacy of these epic journeys.

As Pitard described his work “The characters offer a prismatic view of human nature from love and misplaced hate to the search for a higher, moral purpose in living. Like other classic tales, the message reminds us that people are only complete when they give fully to a cause beyond their own gain.”— Heirs of a Lost Race is truly a must-watch-out!

Dr. Francis F. Pitard is a consultant expert in Sampling, Statistical Process Control and Total Quality management; president of Francis Pitard Consultants; Technical Director of Mineral Stats In, in Broomfield, Colorado, USA; and author of several textbooks on Sampling Theory and Practice, two historical novels, and one biography book. He is the recipient of the prestigious Pierre Gy’s Gold Medal for excellence in promoting and teaching the Theory of Sampling (Cape Town, South Africa, 2009.)

Copies of Heirs of a Lost Race are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

Heirs of a Lost Race

Written by Francis Pitard

Hardcover

Paperback

