Vilas County Man Arrested for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

ARBOR VITAE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force today announced that Lucas D. Aschbrenner, age 45, was arrested in Arbor Vitae, Wis. on March 2, 2023, for one count of possession of child pornography. Mr. Aschbrenner is a fourth-grade math teacher at Minocqua-Hazelhurst-Lake Tomahawk Grade School.

On March 2, 2023, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence of Mr. Lucas Aschbrenner. The warrant was the result of a child sexual abuse material (CSAM) cyber tip originating at Aschbrenner’s home internet service. Mr. Aschbrenner was taken into custody at his home and transported to Vilas County Jail.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Aschbrenner is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If you or anyone you know may have any information to assist in this investigation, please call Minocqua Police Department at 715-356-3234.

This investigation is being led by the ICAC Task Force at DOJ in conjunction with the Vilas County Sheriffs office and is assisted Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Minocqua Police Department, and ICAC Task Force Victim Services. This case is being prosecuted by the Vilas County District Attorney’s Office.