Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,059 in the last 365 days.

Vilas County Man Arrested for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

ARBOR VITAE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force today announced that Lucas D. Aschbrenner, age 45, was arrested in Arbor Vitae, Wis. on March 2, 2023, for one count of possession of child pornography. Mr. Aschbrenner is a fourth-grade math teacher at Minocqua-Hazelhurst-Lake Tomahawk Grade School.

 

On March 2, 2023, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence of Mr. Lucas Aschbrenner. The warrant was the result of a child sexual abuse material (CSAM) cyber tip originating at Aschbrenner’s home internet service. Mr. Aschbrenner was taken into custody at his home and transported to Vilas County Jail.

 

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Aschbrenner is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

 

If you or anyone you know may have any information to assist in this investigation, please call Minocqua Police Department at 715-356-3234.

 

This investigation is being led by the ICAC Task Force at DOJ in conjunction with the Vilas County Sheriffs office and is assisted Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Minocqua Police Department, and ICAC Task Force Victim Services. This case is being prosecuted by the Vilas County District Attorney’s Office.

You just read:

Vilas County Man Arrested for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more