Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,116 in the last 365 days.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced that the company will be participating in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 8:35 AM PST. Attending for Peloton will be Liz Coddington, Chief Financial Officer.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at the Event’s section of the company’s Investor Relations website https://investor.onepeloton.com/news-and-events/events

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) is the leading connected fitness platform with a highly engaged community of nearly 7 million Members worldwide. A category innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton's first-of-its-kind subscription platform seamlessly combines innovative hardware, distinctive software, and exclusive content. Its world-renowned instructors, coach and motivate Members to be the best version of themselves anytime, anywhere. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton continues to scale across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
investor@onepeloton.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more