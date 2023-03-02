DNREC to Host Brandywine Creek State Park Trail Plan Public Meeting

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will host two public meetings to discuss the Brandywine Trail improvement project, which began construction on Feb. 27, on Wednesday, March 15, at 4:00 and 6:30 p.m. at the Blue Ball Barn in Alapocas Run State Park, Wilmington.

Those who are unable to attend and have questions on the improvement project or trail plan can visit destateparks.com/contact and select “Brandywine Creek State Park Trail Plan” from the Delaware State Parks location drop-down menu.

The improvement project is part of the Brandywine Creek State Park Trail Plan, which was created to guide trail investments and improvement for the next 10 years and approved after a multiyear planning process in June 2022. Public participation was a core component in developing this plan. Discussions were held with representatives of trail and park user groups regarding the trail plan. The plan was also presented at multiple public meetings, including open houses in 2015 and 2019 and a Council on Greenways and Trails meeting in May 2022.

