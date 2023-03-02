Application Deadline Extended to March 10 for Student Position on Maine State Board of Education

The Maine State Board of Education is currently seeking applications for the newest student member to join the Board. Applications are being accepted from February 1, 2023, through March 10, 2023. The deadline for applications has been extended from March 1st to March 10th.

“Student voice is critically important to the State Board of Education’s decision-making process,” said Fern Desjardins, State Board of Education Chair. “We are pleased to open applications to public high school sophomores in Maine’s First Congressional District and look forward to hearing from the incredible student leaders in Maine schools.”

The Maine State Board of Education has two nonvoting student members who join the Board as high school juniors and serve for two years, one enrolled in a school in Maine’s First Congressional District; the other enrolled in a school in the Second Congressional District. At all times, the State Board has one high school junior and one senior as members, with staggered appointment.

Applications are currently being accepted from students who attend public school in the First Congressional District (Cumberland, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, York, and part of Kennebec County) and are currently a high school sophomore. Application materials are available on the State Board of Education web page. The Board has also mailed application materials to all First Congressional District high school principals and school counselors. Completed applications, both hard copy and digital copy, should be sent to:

Sandra Bourget

Office Specialist

Maine State Board of Education

23 State House Station

Augusta, Maine 04333-0023

Phone: (207) 624-6616

Sandra.A.Bourget@maine.gov

After applications close on March 1, 2023, they will be reviewed according to the process described in Maine Education and School Statutes, Title 20-A, Chapter 5, State Board of Education. Semifinalists will be interviewed in March 2023, after which three finalists will be chosen. The names and application materials of the finalists will be sent to the Governor’s office for final selection. The Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs of the Maine State Legislature interviews the nominee in a public hearing and makes a recommendation about the nominee to the Maine Senate. The Maine Senate is charged with confirming the appointment.

This is an extraordinary opportunity for Maine students to practice civic engagement while serving as both a representative of Maine students and an active education leader in our state.

For further information please visit the Maine State Board of Education web page or contact Sandra Bourget, Office Specialist, at 207-624-6616 or via email at Sandra.A.Bourget@maine.gov.