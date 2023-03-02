2023 Tucson Festival of Books presents From Normandy To The Hell Of Ravensbruck by Francis Pitard

A Memoir of Survival and Hope of a Holocaust Survivor to be Showcased at the Tucson Festival of Books

This is the true story of prisoner 44667 and the routine horror that systematically denigrated and stripped 132,000 women of their humanity.” — Francis Pitard

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most dreadful events in history which caused the death of almost 6 million Jews and other minorities. The Holocaust, a tragic event that brought deep scars to the survivors and the victims’ loved ones that no one can ever fathom.

Together with Authors Press, Francis Pitard’s cathartic masterpiece, From Normandy To The Hell Of Ravensbrück Life and Escape from a Concentration Camp: The True Story of 44667, will be featured in the upcoming Tucson Festival of Books this March 4 and 5, 2023. The book follows the life of Aline Virmoux and her husband who are both active members of the French Resistance. Everything went haywire when they got caught by the Gestapo; she was separated from her husband and was sent to the Ravensbrück concentration camp. Since then, Aline spent her days thriving and surviving in Nazi Germany.

Francis F. Pitard is a consultant who specializes in sampling statistics and Total Quality Management. In his free time, he enjoys studying the archaeology and anthropology of ancient Polynesian cultures. Prior to obtaining American citizenship, he spent two years in Tahiti and six years in New Caledonia.

The author believes that having a good quality of life is important for everyone and that each individual holds the power to achieve it through practicing peaceful ethics, self-confidence, self-respect, self-control, and respecting the freedom of others.

