Advocates Pay Tribute to the Late Congressman Donald McEachin
Climate Action Campaign, the Environmental Defense Fund and Dream.Org Host GatheringWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (DE) and Congresswoman-elect Jennifer McClellan (VA-4) marked the end of Black History Month by joining environmental justice leaders, public health advocates, faith leaders, and friends in paying tribute to the late U.S. Representative Donald McEachin for his tireless work on behalf of Virginians and his legacy of environmental justice leadership in Congress and throughout his life.
“I am just so humbled to be here celebrating my friend. We do this work for this moment, but we also do it for the future—the beautiful future that we’re building on his legacy,” Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (DE) said speaking to the standing-room-only gathering. “He made sure that the Virginia coastlines were protected against offshore drilling. He made sure that we got the lead out of our pipes and our schools, and in our homes. Air quality monitoring—he and I worked together on that legislation.”
Congresswoman-elect Jennifer McClellan (VA-4), who previously won McEachin’s open state senate seat, said, “I cannot be prouder than to succeed for the second time Donald McEachin. Two of the proudest moments for him were the Environmental Justice for All Act, and he was instrumental in ensuring that the Inflation Reduction Act had historic investments in clean energy and climate action. He understood that clean energy is not only good for the environment, but it is good for our economy.”
The tribute also recognized Rep. McEachin’s legacy by awarding the inaugural “Donald McEachin Dream.Org Climate Action Award,” along with a check, to two environmental advocates from Virginia’s 4th Congressional District for their community-based work. The recipients are La’Veesha Allen Rollins and Rev. Wayne Henley, founding members of C5-Concerned Citizens of Charles City County. In 2022, C5 won the fight to block two power plants from being forced on their small rural community. To honor the family’s request, the tribute hosts also contributed $3,000.00 to the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology of Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia, the theological school the late congressman attended.
Here are highlights from the hour-long tribute, which captured how Congressman McEachin’s compassionate approach resonates and inspires many to heed and continue his environmental justice call to action.
• “Today is the last day of Black History Month, but every day we fight and push for equity and justice as Representative McEachin would—with our hearts and minds focused on climate, health and opportunity rooted in faith.” Dr. Margot Brown, Vice President, Justice and Equity, Environmental Defense Fund
• “Congressman McEachin sought our feedback and input from the community members that we served for every single environmental bill he introduced. Without hesitation, he showed up for small fireside chats with our Millennial and Gen Z environmental justice leader groups. He believed in young Black leaders.” LaTricea Adams, Founder and President, Black Millennials 4 Flint
• “The National Medical Association and the congressman wanted the same thing—solution-oriented policies that addressed public health and eliminated—or at least reduced—the vast health disparities. The impact of pollution was always at the forefront of issues we were mutually concerned about. He understood the negative impact on public health, especially on Black Americans, and the links of air pollution to increased risks of cancers, premature death, heart disease, stroke, asthma and other respiratory illnesses.” Dr. Doris Browne, 118th President, National Medical Association
• “Moms and Rep. McEachin shared the common goal of protecting children’s health and our planet by, in his words, ‘stopping the addition of climate pollution and by fighting for bold action to put us on the path to climate safety and 100% energy by 2050 and by introducing a bill to do just that.’” Almeta Cooper, National Manager, Health Equity, Moms Clean Air Force
• “The Black church is here today to honor one of our own: an ordained minister who loved the church, he had a theology that was not about pie in the sky, but about clean air and clean water here on a divinely ordered planet.” Dr. Rev. Ambrose Carroll, Founder, Green The Church
The tribute ended with two calls to action. Continue to keep up the fight for environmental justice for all that Congressman McEachin passionately embraced. Honor him right now by submitting a public comment on the EPA at cacampaign.us/soot
A livestream of the full tribute can be viewed here.
