Grammy Award Winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Rock The Bells Founder and CEO LL COOL J to Join MediaLink and Yahoo for a Fireside Chat Kicking Off POSSIBLE's Inaugural Marketing Event in Style

/EIN News/ -- Joining the POSSIBLE stage on April 18 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, LL COOL J will talk live with Michael Kassan, CEO of MediaLink, and Jim Lanzone, CEO of Yahoo on how he created Rock The Bells, a global platform dedicated to recognizing, celebrating and honoring timeless Hip Hop culture

NEW YORK, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc. and POSSIBLE , a premier marquee marketing event, today announced that LL COOL J, a two-time Grammy® Award-winning Hip-Hop icon, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Kennedy Center Honoree, recording artist, actor, author, entertainment icon and Founder and CEO of Rock The Bells will be joining the stage to launch the inaugural event. LL COOL J will join a fireside chat hosted by Michael Kassan, CEO of MediaLink, and Jim Lanzone, CEO of Yahoo, to talk about how, as innovators, they created or reimagined brands to appeal to a new generation of consumers.

POSSIBLE takes place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 17-19. POSSIBLE is a new tentpole event that brings together the most influential marketing, business leaders, and visionaries from technology, digital, media, entertainment, and culture. LL’s session will take place on Tuesday, April 18 at 9:30 am EST.

As CEO of Rock The Bells, LL COOL J leads a global platform that focuses on creating content, commerce and experiences that honor the culture and core elements of Hip-Hop – MC's, DJ's, breakdancers, graffiti artists, and more. The name Rock The Bells came from the third single from LL’s debut album, Radio (released in 1985 for Def Jam Recordings, written by LL COOL J and produced by Rick Rubin).





For 50 years, Hip-Hop has spoken truth to power and challenged the status quo, impacting the world often without the recognition it deserves. After decades of evolution, Hip-Hop is beginning to receive its proper respect, and Rock The Bells continues to be at the center of the evolution leading the pack during Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary with content, commerce, and experiences –from its Signature Collection and the first-ever timeless Hip-Hop cruise to the annual NYC festival – aiming to make this celebration special for Hip-Hop worldwide.

“LL is the most iconic Hip-Hop legend of all time and one of the most successful entrepreneurs in entertainment, bar none,” said Christian Muche, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Ordinary Events & POSSIBLE. “He is full of wisdom and so generous in sharing his story and that’s why we are delighted for POSSIBLE delegates to hear about his successful journey to create Rock The Bells which celebrates Hip-Hop’s legends and champions the culture. We are grateful to MediaLink and Yahoo in bringing this session to life at POSSIBLE. I could not dream of a more exciting opening of POSSIBLE 2023, and this will be an unforgettable experience for our attendees that cannot be missed!”

During the three days, POSSIBLE will present 14 tracks of curated content, masterclasses, workshops, an exposition, an outside activation area, VIP networking, and entertainment. More than 100 business leaders will grace the stages at POSSIBLE, including: Deborah Wahl, Global Chief Marketing Officer, General Motors; William White, Chief Marketing Officer, Walmart; Linda Lee, CMO, Campbell Soup Company; and Karin Timpone, CMO, Major League Baseball. MMA Global will be announcing its proprietary research and hosting the SMARTIES Awards on April 18.

There is still time to register to attend POSSIBLE . Look for more announcements on content, partners, speakers, celebrities, entertainers, and influencers to come soon.

About POSSIBLE

POSSIBLE is a new marquee event created by Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc., that is curated specifically for the greater marketing ecosystem, including brands, technology, digital, media, culture, and more. Powered by the omnichannel expertise of MMA Global (a key partner and investor of Beyond Ordinary Events), the inaugural event will take place on April 17-19, 2023 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and also combines all former MMA Global events into one colossal, immersive, and engaging celebration. Brimming with content dedicated to future-thinking marketers combined with innovation and emerging technologies, POSSIBLE will be the centerpiece for the entire marketing and media community to network with industry peers, share ideas, present visions and discuss mutual challenges. Conceived and created by Christian Muche (Co-Founder, DMEXCO), POSSIBLE will be the cornerstone marketing tent-pole event of the year.

POSSIBLE’s confirmed sponsors

Premier Sponsor: Google

Platinum Partners: Albertsons Media Collective, Analytic Partners, Magnite, PubMatic, and Uber

Further confirmed Gold and Silver sponsors and exhibitors: AcuityAds, Adform, adMarketplace, Arity, Assembly, Brunswick Corporation, Canva, DAC, Datonics, DiGennaro Communications, DISQO, GroundTruth, HUMAN, Influential, Integral Ad Science, Kargo, Kroger Precision Marketing, Ketch, McKinsey & Company, MediaLink, Mediaocean, Mobkoi,Out of Home Advertising Association, The Palmer Group, Inc., Scope3, Sinch, Start.io,TransUnion with Neustar, TikTok, T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, Yahoo, and Yieldmo.



About Rock The Bells

Rock The Bells is the preeminent voice for timeless Hip-Hop. Founded in 2018 by LL COOL J, Rock The Bells focuses on content, commerce and experiences that honor the CULTURE and the core elements of Hip-Hop—MCs, DJs, Breakers, Graffiti Artists—and more. Rock The Bells is the bridge between OG’s and those inspired by their groundbreaking influences on the culture. Visit us at www.rockthebells.com, listen to LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM Channel 43 and follow us @RockTheBells.

About MMA Global

Comprised of over 800-member companies globally and 15 regional offices, the MMA is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, martech and media companies working collaboratively to architect the future of marketing, while relentlessly delivering growth today. Led by CMOs, the MMA helps marketers lead the imperative for marketing change–in ways that enable future breakthroughs while optimizing current activities. The MMA is committed to science and questioning and believes that creating marketing impact is steeped in constructively challenging the status quo encouraging business leaders to aggressively adopt proven, peer-driven and scientific best practices, without compromise. The MMA invests millions of dollars in rigorous research to enable marketers with unassailable truth and actionable tools. By enlightening, empowering and enabling marketers, the MMA shapes future success, while also propelling business growth.



