ADOT to replace Teesto Wash Bridge on SR 87 north of Winslow

WINSLOW – The Arizona Department of Transportation will begin a bridge replacement project on the Teesto Wash Bridge over State Route 87 north of Winslow starting Monday, March 6. 

The new bridge, which is located at milepost 385 on SR 87, will be a two-span bridge, allowing for a better flow of traffic. Additional work on this project will also realign the roadway as it approaches the new bridge.

The current bridge will be reduced down to one alternating lane for north- and southbound traffic during construction to allow traffic to continue to move through the area. 

Traffic on the Teesto Wash Bridge at SR 87 will be directed through the work zone by temporary traffic signals. Drivers should plan for extra travel time and watch for construction workers and equipment while traveling through the area.

The new bridge will be constructed next to the existing bridge. Traffic will be shifted onto the new bridge once it is completed.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the Northeast District.

