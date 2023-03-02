My Zalu Initiative and Open Dialogues Foundation Join Forces to Promote Climate Education and Environmental Awareness

An exciting collaboration!

Climate change is a global problem that requires a global solution: one that includes the voices, ideas, and efforts of children and youth as integral parts of the solution.” — Maria MacAndrew

LOJA, ECUADOR, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Zalu, an environmental awareness and education initiative, and Open Dialogues, a foundation that has created a global network of dialogues on climate change, announce their strategic partnership to promote climate education and environmental awareness among children. Through the partnership, My Zalu and Open Dialogues will be able to reach more people around the world with their joint efforts. The collaboration will involve holding joint events, amplifying each other’s work, and promoting positive action especially in areas most affected by the devastating effects of climate change.

There are many environmental problems in the world today, and the effects of climate change are becoming more clear. With the world becoming more interconnected, it is imperative that we take steps to address these challenges and find sustainable solutions. But because of the information gap and digital divide, not everyone has the same access to information and education on these topics. This creates a barrier to innovation and problem solving. This is a critical issue that must be addressed.

My Zalu and Open Dialogues are committed to making a difference in the fight against climate change and are excited to work together to inspire, educate, and empower children to be better stewards of the environment.

"Climate change is a global problem that needs a global answer," said Maria MacAndrew, the founder and executive director of My Zalu. "This planet is shared by all of us—my Zalu, your Zalu, and our Zalu—and it is our responsibility to preserve it for future generations. We are thrilled to collaborate with Open Dialogues. Together, we will generate constructive dialogue and inspire constructive action in order to build a sustainable future for ourselves, future generations, and the planet."

Open Dialogues President and Founder, Zuzanna Borowska, added: "This partnership is an incredible opportunity for us to work together to reach more people and promote climate education and environmental awareness." "We look forward to many inspiring dialogues and the positive impact that our joint efforts will make."

About My Zalu

My Zalu is a new project that seeks to empower, educate, and inspire environmental care and action in children through the creation of a sustainable ecosystem. The project utilizes innovative stories to captivate young readers and ignite a passion for environmental care. Furthermore, educational materials and activities are provided in multiple languages and formats to support the development of the necessary skills, knowledge, and confidence in children to create a better future for all.

About Open Dialogues

Founded in January 2022 by Zuzanna Borowska, the Open Dialogues International Foundation is an international NGO registered in the Republic of Poland. It is dedicated to the values of dialogue, cooperation, sustainable development, democracy, and equality for all. Besides coordinating the Open Dialogues on Climate Change, the Foundation organizes various educational activities and awareness-raising campaigns, supports grassroots initiatives, as well as engages in local, national, and global advocacy to represent the voices of marginalized groups.

For more information and to learn more about our initiatives please contact us using the information below.

Vuyo Ncapayi

Global Coordinator and Communications Director, My Zalu

Website: www.myzalu.org

Open Dialogues:

Zuzanna Borowska

Founder and President, Open Dialogues International Foundation

zuzanna@open-dialogues.org

E-mail: contact@open-dialogues.org

Website: www.open-dialogues.org