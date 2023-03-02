Shore Lunch Renews Major League Fishing Sponsorship for 2023 Season

Premier Soup, Breading and Batter Mix Provider Expands on Sponsorship Agreement and Signs on as Presenting Sponsor of REDCREST 2023

Major League Fishing (MLF) announced today that Shore Lunch, a leading provider of premium soup, breading and batter mixes created by Great Lakes fishing guides, has renewed and expanded their sponsorship with the organization for the 2023 season. In addition to being an Official Sponsor of the Bass Pro Tour and the General Tire Heavy Hitters all-star event, Shore Lunch will also become the presenting sponsor of REDCREST 2023 and the General Tire Outdoor Sports Expo, held March 8-12 at Lake Norman in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005629/en/

"We're thrilled to have Shore Lunch renew their Major League Fishing sponsorship and are proud to showcase their products at our biggest events, continuing to reach new audiences together," said Randy Gerstenblatt, MLF Senior Vice President of Sponsorship & Media Sales. "Through our premier tournament content and coverage, Shore Lunch will be able to connect and engage with our extremely loyal fanbase all across the country."

Shore Lunch has partnered with MLF, the world's largest tournament-fishing organization, since 2022. The U.S.-based company will receive exposure through multiple MLF outlets, including television and livestream broadcasts, the MLF website and social media outlets, prominent angler boat and jersey exposure at General Tire Heavy Hitters.

"Partnering with Major League Fishing makes perfect sense for Shore Lunch and the many loyal fishing enthusiasts that use our products every day at home and anytime they are out on the lake," said Jonathan Eubanks, Senior Brand Manager, Shore Lunch. "We are excited to expand our relationship with MLF and look forward to an exciting season out on the water."

For more information about MLF, their tournaments and sponsors, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. To learn more about Shore Lunch and their full line of premium soup, breading and batter mixes, visit ShoreLunch.com.

About Shore Lunch

For generations, Great Lakes fishing guides handed down their homemade recipe for fish batter. Beloved by fishermen and everyone alike, it became known as the Old Guide's Secret™. That secret became Shore Lunch, which offers the perfect soup, breading and batter mixes to complement any meal or enrich the flavor of your favorite recipes. Shore Lunch is used and enjoyed by anglers across the country, whether on the ice or by the lakeside.

About Major League Fishing

Major League Fishing (MLF) is the world's largest tournament-fishing organization, producing more than 250 events annually at some of the most prestigious fisheries in the world, while broadcasting to America's living rooms on CBS, the Discovery Channel, the Outdoor Channel, CBS Sports Network, the World Fishing Network and on-demand on MyOutdoorTV (MOTV). Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, the MLF roster of bass anglers includes the world's top pros and more than 30,000 competitors in all 50 states and 13 countries. Since its founding in 2011, MLF has advanced the sport of competitive fishing through its premier television broadcasts and livestreams and is dedicated to improving the quality of life for bass through research, education, fisheries enhancement and fish care.

Major League Fishing – WE ARE Bass Fishing™

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005629/en/