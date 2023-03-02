TRREB to Release February 2023 Market Statistics and Related Commentary on Friday, March 3

TORONTO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) will release February 2023 market statistics on Friday, March 3 at 5:00 a.m. EST.



TRREB's news release will highlight market trends and provide commentary on the following:

How the GTA housing market continues to adjust to higher borrowing costs and related economic and demographic trends.

How listing supply, or lack thereof, will continue to be a major concern moving forward.

Commentary on government policies pointed at the housing market.



TRREB spokespeople, including President Paul Baron and Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer, will be available on Friday, March 3 for interviews.

Media Inquiries:

Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs genevieve.grant@trreb.ca 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada's largest real estate board with almost 70,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

