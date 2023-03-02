Jaclyn Harrison Joins ODL as EVP of HR

ODL, Inc., a leading building products supplier of decorative and clear doorglass and entry treatments, announces the appointment of Jaclyn Harrison as ODL's Executive Vice President of Human Resources. Harrison will report to ODL's President and COO, David Klein, and manage a team in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, and China.

Jaclyn joins ODL from BISSELL Homecare, Inc. where she was the Global Vice President of Human Resources and Business Transformation. Prior to that, she worked at Gartner, a technology research and consulting firm, and Perrigo, a global pharmaceutical company, in roles including HR, information technology, and operations. She holds a B.A. in General Studies, with a concentration in HR, Communications, and Anthropology from the University of Michigan, and an M.B.A. from Notre Dame University. She has professional certifications in a diverse range of disciplines, including project management, Lean Six Sigma, digital business strategy, and cybersecurity.

"The opportunity to impact ODL's international business through leveraging the company's most important asset—its people—is a skill I've developed throughout my career. Talent is today's winning currency," said Harrison. "Our efforts to find, build, and enable the capabilities of teammates at ODL is critical for taking this company to the next level."

"Jaclyn's skills and experiences are essential to helping ODL advance our culture and increase innovation, productivity, and business performance," said Klein. "I expect Jaclyn to have an immediate and organization-wide impact on all aspects of our business."

About ODL, Inc.

ODL, Inc. was founded in 1945 and corporate headquarters are located in Zeeland, Michigan. Nearly 80 years later, the company offers products designed to build value into the home under the following brands: ODL, Blink Blinds + Glass, Western Reflections Kenyon's Glass, Verre Select, and Robover. Product offerings include decorative and clear doorglass; enclosed blinds; custom decorative glass for windows, doors and transoms; and doorglass frames. Products are manufactured or distributed in Zeeland, MI; Dallas, TX; Valdosta, GA; Reno, NV; Hagerstown, MD; Gallatin, TN; Grove City, OH; Matamoros, Mexico; Toronto, Montreal, and Calgary, Canada; Suzhou, China; and Liverpool, United Kingdom. ODL products are sold through building material dealers and home center retailers nationwide.

