Supreme Court Amends Rule 26 of the Rules of Appellate Procedure

The Supreme Court of North Carolina has approved amendments to Rule 26 of the North Carolina Rules of Appellate Procedure (“Filing and Service”). The Supreme Court’s order was adopted on 1 March 2023, nunc pro tunc 13 February 2023, and the amendments apply to cases that are appealed on or after 13 February 2023.

All interested persons are encouraged to read the Supreme Court’s order in its entirety.

If you have questions about the Supreme Court’s rulemaking process, please contact the Supreme Court’s Office of Administrative Counsel by email at rules@sc.nccourts.org.