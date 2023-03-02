Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,997 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court Amends Rule 26 of the Rules of Appellate Procedure

The Supreme Court of North Carolina has approved amendments to Rule 26 of the North Carolina Rules of Appellate Procedure (“Filing and Service”). The Supreme Court’s order was adopted on 1 March 2023, nunc pro tunc 13 February 2023, and the amendments apply to cases that are appealed on or after 13 February 2023.

All interested persons are encouraged to read the Supreme Court’s order in its entirety.

If you have questions about the Supreme Court’s rulemaking process, please contact the Supreme Court’s Office of Administrative Counsel by email at rules@sc.nccourts.org.

You just read:

Supreme Court Amends Rule 26 of the Rules of Appellate Procedure

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more