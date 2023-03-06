izzit.org Launches New Educational Series: Steve Forbes On Achievement

Steve Forbes’ video series showcases entrepreneurs who have made an impact.

ERIE, PA, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- izzit.org, the non-profit online platform providing educational content to teachers and students nationwide, announces the launch of Steve Forbes On Achievement, a 10-part video series profiling great entrepreneurs whose innovations have shaped modern life.

Starting today, the videos, along with additional instructional material, will be available at no cost to educators at izzit.org at https://www.izzit.org/forbes/. The series is hosted and narrated by Steve Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, the leader in business information.

“izzit.org is on the forefront of responding to students’ and educators’ needs and interests, from a turn-key career readiness curriculum to Student Loans and now Steve Forbes On Achievement.” said Dean Graziano, izzit.org vice-president.

He continued, “Steve Forbes On Achievement presents stories of business icons whose accomplishments have changed the world and made life better for millions. Yet many of these individuals today are under-appreciated and largely forgotten. We are especially excited to be bringing these important stories to students in these superb videos hosted by Steve Forbes, nationally known for his singular knowledge of economics and business.”

Entrepreneurs profiled by the series include, among others, Annie Malone, hair products magnate and possibly the first Black millionaire; Fred Harvey whose Harvey House restaurants and hotels helped pioneer modern hospitality industry; Malcom McLean, inventor of the shipping container that revolutionized world trade; George Eastman whose innovations in the field of photography made cameras cheaper and accessible to millions; and Ruth Handler, the inventor of the Barbie doll. The 3-minute episodes were written by longtime Forbes collaborator Elizabeth Ames, who also created and produced the series.

“We are so pleased to partner with izzit.org on this series,” said Steve Forbes. “Achievement shows how so many products and services that we now take for granted began as daring ideas in the minds of creative individuals who had to take bold risks to bring their vision to fruition. These stories will engage and empower students—as well as adults.”

According to a survey from Junior Achievement USA, 60% of teens want to launch businesses instead of working traditional jobs. The survey also revealed that 45% of teens want to learn from current business owners and more than one third would be interested in programs that teach entrepreneurship.

ABOUT IZZIT.ORG

izzit.org’s mission is to present and explore moral and social choices for living flourishing lives. izzit.org is a non-profit that has provided high-quality educational resources at no cost to educators for over 16 years to help students develop critical thinking skills. izzit.org’s catalog consists of video-based materials that supplement specific topics in multiple subjects and are aligned with state and national standards. They’ve recently added new, turn-key course curriculums which include lesson plans, activities and automatically graded quizzes. izzit.org also offers weekday current event lessons.

More than 400,000 U.S. teachers have izzit.org accounts today, and according to over 30,000 recent quizzes taken by middle and high school students, izzit.org videos and the ideas presented within those videos have a documented 76 percent comprehension rate.

