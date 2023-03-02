Submit Release
Leif Eikevik Joins Lisa Christianson On Her Latest Podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces

Leif Eikevik Is the Market Sector Leader for Leo A Daly.

EDINA, MN, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Christianson features Leif Eikevik, the Market Sector Leader for Leo A Daly’s commercial lab life sciences and GSA divisions, on the latest episode of her podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces.

Leif chases work all the way up to Alaska and Korea. He explains the key players who could create a positive outcome for a project…or derail it. He says now, more than ever, people truly recognize the significance of a good space and where they want to be. But with this, comes challenges that are putting stress on the industry.

He and Lisa discuss the importance of patience and the focus it takes to be able to create something from nothing, as well as the rigid process it takes to get a project right.

Lisa Christianson’s companies help business owners and investors buy, sell, and lease space.

People and Places and How We Use Spaces is available at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1968162 and wherever you get your podcasts.

