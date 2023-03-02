RealtyJuggler Joins Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, RealtyJuggler Real Estate CRM announced that they have joined the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce. "Moving our offices from Windsor to Fort Collins allows us to tap into the deep technical talent pool located in Fort Collins." Says Scott Schmitz, President and CEO of RealOrganized, Inc.
The city of Fort Collins, Colorado is about an hour north of Denver, nestled at the base of the foothills of the great Rocky Mountains. Fort Collins is the home of Colorado State University and is known for its craft brew pubs and arts scene. Numerous high-tech businesses are in Fort Collins including HP, Intel, and AMD. Fort Collins is one of only a handful of cities designated a Platinum Level Bike-Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists. A little-known fact about Fort Collins is that Main Street USA in Disneyland was modeled after Fort Collins. Harper Goff, who designed Disneyland's Main Street grew up in Fort Collins. Harper used the buildings in Old Town Fort Collins as a model for the buildings along Main Street USA in Disneyland, California. Today Old Town is a bustling city center with a thriving nightlife and restaurant scene. There's even a streetcar line that still runs on weekends in the summer.
RealtyJuggler's offices are located just south of the CSU campus just off College Avenue. RealtyJuggler is a Customer Relationship Manager (CRM) specifically for real estate professionals. The parent company, RealOrganized has been offering RealtyJuggler since 2004 to agents, brokers, and other real estate professionals who need a reliable, fast, and easy-to-use CRM. What separates RealtyJuggler from other Real Estate CRMs is how easy it is to use, the complimentary phone support, and its advanced feature set.
Unlike a generic CRM, RealtyJuggler offers real estate features such as deal tracking, several real estate calculators, as well as deep integration with real estate specific lead sources. RealtyJuggler also includes a complete content library of business letters, flyer templates, and eCards. RealtyJuggler also helps Realtors communicate through via email, postcard, printed letters, and SMS texting.
Most of RealtyJuggler's customers are in the USA and Canada. RealtyJuggler sales and technical support is done exclusively from their Fort Collins offices. RealtyJuggler is one of the few real estate CRM's that continues to offer complimentary technical support including phone support, video tutorials, and written manuals.
RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, client follow-up, voice dialing, SMS Texting, bulk email, and printing of labels, letters, and envelopes. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate, including transaction management, listing feedback, drip Letters, and real estate flyers.
RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique triple focus on ease-of-use, low cost, and friendly technical support.
About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create the simplest and most affordable organizational software for the real estate industry.
Visit:
https://www.RealtyJuggler.com
for more information.
Contact:
RealOrganized, Inc.
RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software
https://www.RealtyJuggler.com
Telephone: (970) 672-3467
RealtyJuggler and RealOrganized are TM RealOrganized, Inc.
###
Scott Schmitz
The city of Fort Collins, Colorado is about an hour north of Denver, nestled at the base of the foothills of the great Rocky Mountains. Fort Collins is the home of Colorado State University and is known for its craft brew pubs and arts scene. Numerous high-tech businesses are in Fort Collins including HP, Intel, and AMD. Fort Collins is one of only a handful of cities designated a Platinum Level Bike-Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists. A little-known fact about Fort Collins is that Main Street USA in Disneyland was modeled after Fort Collins. Harper Goff, who designed Disneyland's Main Street grew up in Fort Collins. Harper used the buildings in Old Town Fort Collins as a model for the buildings along Main Street USA in Disneyland, California. Today Old Town is a bustling city center with a thriving nightlife and restaurant scene. There's even a streetcar line that still runs on weekends in the summer.
RealtyJuggler's offices are located just south of the CSU campus just off College Avenue. RealtyJuggler is a Customer Relationship Manager (CRM) specifically for real estate professionals. The parent company, RealOrganized has been offering RealtyJuggler since 2004 to agents, brokers, and other real estate professionals who need a reliable, fast, and easy-to-use CRM. What separates RealtyJuggler from other Real Estate CRMs is how easy it is to use, the complimentary phone support, and its advanced feature set.
Unlike a generic CRM, RealtyJuggler offers real estate features such as deal tracking, several real estate calculators, as well as deep integration with real estate specific lead sources. RealtyJuggler also includes a complete content library of business letters, flyer templates, and eCards. RealtyJuggler also helps Realtors communicate through via email, postcard, printed letters, and SMS texting.
Most of RealtyJuggler's customers are in the USA and Canada. RealtyJuggler sales and technical support is done exclusively from their Fort Collins offices. RealtyJuggler is one of the few real estate CRM's that continues to offer complimentary technical support including phone support, video tutorials, and written manuals.
RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, client follow-up, voice dialing, SMS Texting, bulk email, and printing of labels, letters, and envelopes. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate, including transaction management, listing feedback, drip Letters, and real estate flyers.
RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique triple focus on ease-of-use, low cost, and friendly technical support.
About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create the simplest and most affordable organizational software for the real estate industry.
Visit:
https://www.RealtyJuggler.com
for more information.
Contact:
RealOrganized, Inc.
RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software
https://www.RealtyJuggler.com
Telephone: (970) 672-3467
RealtyJuggler and RealOrganized are TM RealOrganized, Inc.
###
Scott Schmitz
RealOrganized, Inc
+1 970-672-3467
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn