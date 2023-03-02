Digestive and Liver Health Specialists Opens State-of-the-Art Gastroenterology Care In 3 New Locations in Tennessee

The new locations are Nashville, Smyrna, and Hendersonville and a fourth one is planned in Clarksville, Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digestive and Liver Health Specialists, a premier gastroenterology practice, is proud to announce its expansion throughout Middle Tennessee. The practice offers the only state-of-the-art 360-degree viewing endoscopy technology in the state of Tennessee, along with three convenient locations in Nashville, Smyrna, and Hendersonville, Tennessee, and a fourth planned location in Clarksville, Tennessee. These new locations will provide patients with close and convenient care, allowing them to receive the expert gastroenterology and hepatology care they need without having to travel far from home.

Led by double board-certified physicians Dr. Stephanie Pointer and Dr. Saras Sharma, the practice offers patients expert and compassionate care for all gastrointestinal (GI) and liver diseases. Dr. Sharma expressed his excitement for the new practice locations and the care offered to patients in Middle Tennessee. "At Digestive and Liver Health Specialists, we are committed to providing our patients with the highest level of care possible," Dr. Sharma said. "We believe in treating the whole patient, not just their symptoms. With our state-of-the-art 360-degree viewing endoscopy technology, we are able to provide our patients with the most comprehensive evaluation of their GI tract possible."

In addition to offering the latest technology, the practice’s Nashville location also has an on-site surgical center that helps reduce costs for procedures compared to hospitals. ​​The practice accepts all major insurance plans and works closely with patients to ensure they understand their coverage and any out-of-pocket expenses. Patients can expect to be seen with no wait time and have procedures done with no wait time.

"We understand that patients often have to wait weeks or even months to be seen by a specialist," Dr. Pointer said. "At Digestive and Liver Health Specialists, we believe that prompt diagnosis and treatment are crucial for the best possible outcomes. That's why we make it a priority to see patients as soon as possible."

The practice also offers a wide variety of clinical research trials to stay current on the newest treatments for complex GI diseases, ensuring that patients have access to the most cutting-edge treatments available.

"We are dedicated to providing the best possible care for our patients," Dr. Sharma said. "By participating in clinical research trials, we are able to offer our patients the most advanced treatments and therapies available."

Digestive and Liver Health Specialists is currently accepting new patients at all three locations in Nashville, Smyrna, and Hendersonville, Tennessee.

For more information about the practice and its services, please visit www.thegidocs.com or call (615) 832-5530 to schedule an appointment.