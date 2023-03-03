Beacon Lake Honored at the Laurel Awards

Beacon Lake was awarded three times overall at the 2022 Laurel Awards event

Beacon Lake took home three of the ‘Best In’ categories at the Laurel Awards last Friday evening.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Northeast Florida Builders Association (NEFBA) recently hosted one of the most anticipated awards ceremonies of the year. The Laurel Awards is organized by NEFBA to recognize the achievements of award-winning housing developers and builders in Northeast Florida.

During the event, Beacon Lake was once again recognized as a leading housing developer in the Jacksonville/Saint Augustine area. Beacon Lake competed with dozens of other housing developers and communities and was awarded several achievements during the ceremony, including Best Facebook Page, Best Instagram Profile, and Best Realtor Event of 2022.

Beacon Lake is proud to receive these awards and actively utilizes these social media platforms to engage with current and prospective residents. In addition to its community website, Facebook and Instagram provide locals with up-to-date community information, events, and/or other necessary resources.

This isn’t the first time Beacon Lake has been recognized for its online marketing efforts. In 2021, the housing community was awarded Best Community Website, as a result of enhancements made to the community’s core website.

Beacon Lake was awarded the Best Realtor event of 2022 in reference to a spring-themed scavenger hunt held during the month of March in Saint Augustine, Florida. During the event, realtors were invited to explore the community while enjoying food, drinks, and live music. The community allowed attendees to tour seven model homes during the event.

Beacon Lake homes are being delivered by Dream Finders Homes and Toll Brothers. These award-winning builders are well-known throughout the state for their high-quality work, attention to detail, and exceptional craftsmanship.

During last year’s ceremony, Beacon Lake was awarded the Best Community Amenity Center. The community was also recognized for hosting the Best Realtor and Best Consumer Promotional Events.

Beacon Lake is a family-centric housing community in St. Johns County, Florida. The community offers premier housing, luxury amenities, and one of the best school districts in the state. Beacon Lake attracts hundreds of families due to its premier location and friendly atmosphere.

Beacon Lake is also centrally located conveniently to both Jacksonville and Saint Augustine, Florida. The community offers an extensive list of amenities to satisfy residents of all ages and lifestyles, including 358 acres of nature preserve, surrounding a 43-acre paddle-friendly lake.

Any individuals or families who are interested in learning more about the community are encouraged to reach out online at https://www.beaconlake.com/.