CIO Leadership: Innovation and Invention to Spur Revenue Growth Will Drive the Dialogue at the 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 24

Technology leaders will also share fresh approaches for reimagining cybersecurity strategies to better safeguard the enterprise

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 24 at the JM Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa.



HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.

World-class technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will explore valuable opportunities for leveraging technologies such as AI, ChatGPT, cloud platforms and innovative cybersecurity tools to help move the needle for the business and to better safeguard the enterprise.

“CIOs and business technology leaders are ideally positioned to identify how technologies can be utilized to drive new business opportunities and deliver measurable value to the enterprise.”

Prominent executives speaking at the 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Ed Albanese , COO, Vectara

, COO, Vectara Saqib E. Awan , Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital

, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital Susan Barlow , VP & CIO, Clearway Energy Group

, VP & CIO, Clearway Energy Group Stacy Black , VP of IT, Benchmark Electronics

, VP of IT, Benchmark Electronics Kevin Campbell , CIO, TGen

, CIO, TGen Stefanie Causey , OCM Leader, IBM

, OCM Leader, IBM Max Chan , CIO, Avnet

, CIO, Avnet Greg Fancher , EVP & Chief Information Technology Officer, PetSmart

, EVP & Chief Information Technology Officer, PetSmart Frank Grimmelmann , Founder, President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance

, Founder, President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance Laura Hemenway , Founder and Principal, Paradigm Solutions, LLC; Treasurer, SIM Arizona

, Founder and Principal, Paradigm Solutions, LLC; Treasurer, SIM Arizona Scott Hicar , SVP & CIO, Benchmark Electronics

, SVP & CIO, Benchmark Electronics David Jarvis , Professor of Practice, Arizona State University

, Professor of Practice, Arizona State University Bipin Jayaraj , SVP & CIO, Rogers Corporation

, SVP & CIO, Rogers Corporation Hariharan Kolam , Co-Founder & CEO, Findem

, Co-Founder & CEO, Findem Bianca Lochner , CIO, City of Scottsdale

, CIO, City of Scottsdale Fred Mapp , President & CEO, Quality Service Solutions, LLC

, President & CEO, Quality Service Solutions, LLC Daniel Mayo , Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Phoenix FBI Field Office

, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Phoenix FBI Field Office Mark Morawski , CTO, ZaloPay

, CTO, ZaloPay Steve Phillips , Board Director, Wick Communications

, Board Director, Wick Communications Gail Ricketts , IT Compliance Manager, Axon

, IT Compliance Manager, Axon Peter Robinson , VP, Digital Enablement, Avnet

, VP, Digital Enablement, Avnet Malcolm Ross , SVP Product Strategy, Appian

, SVP Product Strategy, Appian Dan Saltich , CIO, Shamrock Foods Company

, CIO, Shamrock Foods Company Bhavin Shah , CEO & Founder, Moveworks

, CEO & Founder, Moveworks Simon Taylor , EVP, PacketWatch; President, SIM Arizona

, EVP, PacketWatch; President, SIM Arizona Mark Tonnesen , CIO, Achieve

, CIO, Achieve Paul Valente , Co-Founder & CEO, VISO Trust

, Co-Founder & CEO, VISO Trust Rebekah Wilke , Director, Information Security Operations, ON Semiconductor

, Director, Information Security Operations, ON Semiconductor Rebecca Wynn, Global Chief Security Strategist & CISO, Click Solutions Group



The 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit will also feature an Innovation Accelerator panel featuring Ed Albanese, COO, Vectara; Hariharan Kolam, Co-Founder and CEO, Findem; Paul Valente, Co-Founder & CEO, VISO Trust; and Saqib E. Awan, Founder and Managing Director of GTM Capital. Executives from these innovative technology start-ups will share the challenges they solve for their clients, the innovation they deliver to companies and how their solutions are differentiated in the market.

Valued Partners for the 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Appian, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Intuitive.Cloud, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, ReliaQuest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, SHE Informationtechnologie AG, SIM San Arizona, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

Recipients of HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the Phoenix CIO Summit will include:

Stefanie Causey , OCM Lead, IBM

, OCM Lead, IBM Max Chan , CIO, Avnet

, CIO, Avnet Scott Hicar , Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Benchmark Electronics

, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Benchmark Electronics Bipin Jayaraj , SVP & CIO, Rogers Corporation

, SVP & CIO, Rogers Corporation Bianca Lochner , CIO, City of Scottsdale

, CIO, City of Scottsdale Fred Mapp , President & CEO, Quality Service Solutions, LLC

, President & CEO, Quality Service Solutions, LLC Dan Saltich , CIO, Shamrock Foods Company

, CIO, Shamrock Foods Company Bhavin Shah, CEO & Founder, Moveworks

To learn more about the 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 6 at Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch, TX. At this summit, CIOs, CISOs and global technology executives from the Greater Dallas/Fort Worth area will share different ways they are leveraging innovative technologies and partnerships to help support cost containment and to drive business growth.

Distinguished technology executives speaking at the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 6 will include:

Srini Alagarsamy , VP, Digital Technology, GM Financial

, VP, Digital Technology, GM Financial Michael Anderson , Special Agent in Charge, Chicago, FBI

, Special Agent in Charge, Chicago, FBI Chris Andrews , CIO, Unleashed Brands

, CIO, Unleashed Brands Renee Arrington , President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International

, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International Saqib E. Awan , Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital

, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital Patrick Benoit , Global CISO, Brink’s

, Global CISO, Brink’s Nellson Burns , Managing Partner, Destination IT, LLC

, Managing Partner, Destination IT, LLC Kevin Christ , Partner, Concentre

, Partner, Concentre Mignona Cote , Chief Security Officer, NetApp

, Chief Security Officer, NetApp Alain Espinosa , Sr. Business Information Security Officer, Rent-A-Center

, Sr. Business Information Security Officer, Rent-A-Center Edward Gustenhoven , EVP, CIO, Dal-Tile Corporation

, EVP, CIO, Dal-Tile Corporation Blake Holman , CIO, BBG

, CIO, BBG Stuart Kippelman , CIO, Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation

, CIO, Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation Keith Landau , Chief Technology Director, Information Technology Services, Deloitte

, Chief Technology Director, Information Technology Services, Deloitte Andy Laudato , COO, The Vitamin Shoppe

, COO, The Vitamin Shoppe Tony Leng , Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search James Parker , CEO, Tangoe

, CEO, Tangoe Ajay Patel , VP, Business & Technology Services, Mary Kay, Inc.

, VP, Business & Technology Services, Mary Kay, Inc. Bhavin Shah , Founder & CEO, Moveworks

, Founder & CEO, Moveworks Tanweer Surve , Control Sr. Officer – Technology CTO (Cloud), Wells Fargo

, Control Sr. Officer – Technology CTO (Cloud), Wells Fargo Gertrude Van Horn , SVP & CIO, NCH Corporation

, SVP & CIO, NCH Corporation Denis Zerr, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Radiology Partners

Valued Partners for the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Apptio, Aptum, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, GTM Capital, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Dallas/Fort Worth, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

Recipients of HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the Dallas summit will include:

Mike Anderson , Chief Digital & Information Officer, Netskope

, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Netskope Chris Andrews , CIO, Unleashed Brands

, CIO, Unleashed Brands Patrick Benoit , Global Chief Information Security Officer, Brink's Inc.

, Global Chief Information Security Officer, Brink's Inc. Nellson Burns , Co-Owner, Destination IT, LLC

, Co-Owner, Destination IT, LLC Mignona Cote , Chief Security Officer, NetApp

, Chief Security Officer, NetApp Stuart Kippelman , CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation

, CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation Denis Zerr, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Radiology Partners



To learn more about the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 New York CIO Summit with the Global Women in Technology Summit on April 13 at the Harvard Club of New York City. At this event, global business technology executives and industry experts will discuss the importance of demonstrating resilient leadership in the face of economic headwinds.

Elite CIOs and other business technology leaders speaking at the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit will include:

Beena Ammanath , Executive Director, Global AI Institute, Deloitte

, Executive Director, Global AI Institute, Deloitte Don Anderson , CIO, Tiger Global Management

, CIO, Tiger Global Management Marianne Bachynski , CIO – Investments & Enterprise Systems, Corebridge Financial

, CIO – Investments & Enterprise Systems, Corebridge Financial Robin Brown , CIO – Protein North America, Cargill

, CIO – Protein North America, Cargill Andrew Campbell , CIO, Terex Corporation

, CIO, Terex Corporation Cindy Finkelman , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Michael Frankel , Managing Partner, Trajectory Capital Partners

, Managing Partner, Trajectory Capital Partners Tsvi Gal , CTO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Board Member, Israel Discount Bank

, CTO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Board Member, Israel Discount Bank Kostas Georgakopoulos , Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International

, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International Ken Grady , CVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories

, CVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Jamie Head , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray Tony Leng , Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search Lesley Ma , VP, CIO and Chief Data Officer, NSF International

, VP, CIO and Chief Data Officer, NSF International Vipul Nagrath , SVP Product Development, ADP

, SVP Product Development, ADP Manik Patil , VP, Modernization, AIG Life & Retirement

, VP, Modernization, AIG Life & Retirement Mark Polansky , Executive-in-Residence, HMG Strategy; Former Senior Partner, Korn Ferry

, Executive-in-Residence, HMG Strategy; Former Senior Partner, Korn Ferry Ramesh Razdan , Global CIO, Bain & Company

, Global CIO, Bain & Company John Repko , EVP & CIO, AIG

, EVP & CIO, AIG Asha Saxena , Founder and CEO, Women Leaders in Data & AI

, Founder and CEO, Women Leaders in Data & AI Ken Spangler , EVP IT - CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx

, EVP IT - CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Cindy Taibi , SVP & CIO, The New York Times Co.

, SVP & CIO, The New York Times Co. Mark Troller , CIO, Tangoe

, CIO, Tangoe Patricia Walsh , SVP and Global Head Data, Digital and IT for Innovative Medicines, Novartis

, SVP and Global Head Data, Digital and IT for Innovative Medicines, Novartis Cindy Warner , Strategic Board Member, Michigan Economic Development Corporation; CEO/Founder, 360ofme

, Strategic Board Member, Michigan Economic Development Corporation; CEO/Founder, 360ofme Angela Yochem , EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health

, EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health Gregory Zelo, CIO, Veeco Instruments



Valued Partners for the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Amazon Web Services, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Intuitive.Cloud, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Prelude Solutions, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM New York Metro, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

Recipients of HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit will include:

Jamie Head , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray David Mahon , Global CISO, Deloitte Global

, Global CISO, Deloitte Global John Repko , EVP & CIO, AIG

, EVP & CIO, AIG Ken Spangler , EVP IT - CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx

, EVP IT - CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Angela Yochem, EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health



To learn more about the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit and to register for the events, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

