Capteris Capital Closes $10MM Lease to Sponsor-Owned Private Company

/EIN News/ -- DES PLAINES, Ill., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capteris Capital, an equipment finance company supported by the capabilities of Wheels and MidCap Financial, announces the closing of a $10 million lease through one of its strategic capital market partners to finance construction equipment for a sponsor-owned private company.



Launched in the fall of 2022, Capteris provides flexible funding solutions with specialized expertise in the sub-investment grade, middle market, large corporate and financial sponsor segments. The platform offers a full suite of lease and loan products and targets large ticket transactions that are secured by essential-use equipment.

Eric Dusch, Capteris President stated, “A pillar of our growth strategy is serving as a trusted partner to our capital markets relationships while providing consistent and reliable capital to help meet their customer’s financing needs. Under the leadership of Lance Rhodes, Managing Director of Capital Markets, we are committed to providing best-in-class customer experience and certainty of execution as we grow this important component of our business.”

The Capteris team has extensive experience supporting clients in a wide range of industries including, but not limited to, automotive, construction, distribution, energy, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial, manufacturing, marine, retail, and transportation.

For additional information, please visit www.capteriscapital.com.

About Capteris

Capteris is an independent provider of large ticket equipment finance solutions targeting the midmarket, large corporate, and sponsor finance segments. With strong financial backing, flexible custom solutions, and deep domain expertise, Capteris is an attractive alternative to traditional equipment finance providers. From leases and loans to refinancing and asset-backed debt solutions, Capteris offers competitive products and attractive structures to meet the needs of their individual clients.

About Wheels

Wheels is one of the largest and most reputable fleet management companies in North America, leveraging over 180 years of combined industry expertise through the unified strengths of three established organizations: Wheels, Donlen and LeasePlan USA. The newly formed Wheels is a global leader with a team of dedicated fleet professionals who are passionate about advising clients on how to make their fleets safer, eco-friendly, more productive and cost efficient. With more than 800,000 vehicles under management and $7B in assets in the US and Canada, we serve a diverse range of customers, from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies. In global partnership with ALD Automotive and LeasePlan Corporation, we provide services in 59 countries. For additional information, please visit www.wheels.com.

