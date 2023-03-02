Odyssey Aviation U.S. Announces Acquisition of Golden Isles Aviation, Expands FBO Network

/EIN News/ -- BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Aviation U.S. (“Odyssey”), announced today that it has acquired Golden Isles Aviation (“Golden Isles” or “GIA”), a Fixed Base Operator (“FBO”) serving McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport (“SSI”) on St. Simons Island, GA. Private investment firms Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. and Everside Capital, provided financing for the acquisition.



With this acquisition, Odyssey expands its network of FBOs, adding to its current locations at the Kissimmee Gateway Airport (“ISM”) in Kissimmee, FL and the Willow Run Airport (“YIP”) in Ypsilanti, MI. Odyssey will continue to focus on providing world-class services to private aviation and other customers across its locations.

Odyssey is led by Salvatore Calvino, CEO, and Ken Allison, President, highly-tenured executives with decades of combined experience in the FBO industry and aviation services. The acquisition of Golden Isles comes as part of Odyssey’s strategic initiative to create a boutique FBO business with the highest levels of customer service.

As part of the acquisition, CEO and President of Golden Isles, Larry Wade, will join Odyssey as a partner and serve on its Board of Directors. The GIA FBO will keep its current name and affiliations, as well as continuing as a World Fuel Air Elite location.

“We are truly excited to add Golden Isles to our growing network of FBOs,” said Salvatore Calvino, CEO of Odyssey. “The people are what makes Golden Isles a great FBO, and we are grateful that industry icon, Larry Wade, has agreed to join Odyssey and add to our team of experienced aviation industry leaders.”

“I am thrilled to be part of the Odyssey family," said Larry Wade. “Like Golden Isles, Odyssey’s first priority is its employees and customers.”

Ken Allison, President of Odyssey added, “Both organizations are built on delivering a world-class customer experience, making GIA a perfect fit with Odyssey.”

About Golden Isles Aviation

Golden Isles is a fixed-base operator (“FBO”) that provides aviation fuel, hangar rental, ramp space, and other services to general aviation customers at the McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport on St. Simons Island, GA, a resort destination on Georgia’s Atlantic coast.

About Odyssey Aviation U.S.

Odyssey is a fixed-base operator (“FBO”) that provides aviation fuel, hangar rental, aircraft de-icing, and other services to private aviation customers and air cargo operators at the Kissimmee Gateway Airport in Kissimmee, FL and the Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti, MI. The company is led by Salvatore Calvino and Ken Allison, who have decades of combined experience in the FBO industry and aviation services, and is headquartered in Bonita Springs, FL.

About Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C.

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness. With an experienced team of investment professionals bringing expertise in private equity, banking, operations, and business development, Granite Creek has a successful track record of investing in and supporting its portfolio companies. In 2022, Granite Creek was named to Inc.’s Founder-Friendly Investors list for the third year in a row, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track record of success backing entrepreneurs. For more information on Granite Creek, visit www.granitecreek.com or call 312-895-4500.

About Everside Capital Partners

Everside, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), is a New York based, independently owned asset management firm focused exclusively on the U.S. lower middle market. The firm is led by a team with extensive backgrounds in credit, direct investing and origination from top global institutions. Everside has a track record of investing in debt and equity in lower middle market companies across the US, generally through partnering with Small Business Investment Companies (SBICs) or directly partnering with lower middle market companies. Everside has closed more than 80 portfolio investments since inception and currently manages over $1 billion in fund commitments across multiple funds. For more information, please visit www.everside.com.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications

516-643-1642

lisa@lchcommunications.com