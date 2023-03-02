Greenfield Global Ireland Awarded EXCiPACT Certification As Pharmaceutical Supplier

Portlaoise Site Earns Respected Third-Party Endorsement of its High-Quality Excipient Products

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 2, 2023 – Greenfield Global Inc., a world-renowned manufacturer and distributor of high-quality alcohols and specialty solvents, announced today that its Portlaoise, Ireland site has earned EXCiPACT certification, making this global leader the only high-purity specialty alcohol and bioprocess solution manufacturer in the country to be certified.

“The EXCiPACT certification process is rigorous, and taking these extra steps shows our commitment to superior products and services that — in the hands of our customers — go on to improve the health of people around the world,” said Ken Finegan, Managing Director, Greenfield Global Ireland. “At Greenfield, we are proud to make safety and quality our priority in all our systems. This new certification adds value by helping our life-science customers reduce their audit burden and costs.”

EXCiPACT certification independently assures life sciences customers that Greenfield Global Ireland meets market requirements to supply its Pharmco® excipient products in Ireland, Europe and around the world.

To meet the highest patient safety and public health standards and to qualify suppliers such as Greenfield Global, regulatory authorities require excipient users to conduct audits based on appropriate Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Good Distribution Practices (GDP). Regulators accept a third-party audit if a creditable body, such as EXCiPACT, issues the certificate.

“EXCiPACT certification is a trustworthy and independent reassurance that Greenfield meets the precise standards needed to remain leaders in supplying excipient products to the pharmaceutical industry,” said Finegan.

About Greenfield, Portlaoise, Ireland:

This state-of-the-art, cGMP manufacturing facility in Portlaoise has operated since 2020. It gives both regional and global life science customers mission-critical chemicals and ingredients. It is the first NZEB (Near Zero Energy Building) facility of its kind in Ireland and houses blend tanks for isopropyl alcohol, phosphoric acid, sodium hydroxide, citric acid and more water-based buffer solutions. It features a closed-loop piping system that connects the production tank to a bulk loading dock and filling lines in an ISO 8 cleanroom. The facility is equipped with in-house quality control, analytical microbial laboratory, USP purified water, and Water for Injection (WFI) generation.

About Greenfield Global Inc.:

Greenfield Global is a world-renowned manufacturer and distributor of high-quality alcohols and specialty solvents — critical ingredients its customers use to make a wide variety of everyday products. Its mission is to unlock the potential of people, partnerships, and nature to create sustainable solutions for the health of the planet. Founded in 1989, this family-owned and operated business serves customers of all sizes in over 50 countries. It is the largest privately-held company of its kind and the leading choice for discerning customers in industry, manufacturing, cosmetics, food and beverage flavoring, as well as life sciences and pharmaceuticals.

Customers choose Greenfield for its high-quality products, personalized service, regulatory expertise, and sustainable approach to doing business. Its innovative products are certified to meet various international sustainability standards, and it has earned one of the lowest Carbon Intensity (CI) scores in the world. Greenfield’s team of experienced researchers and engineers work tirelessly to push the boundaries of what is possible in the specialty chemicals industries.

Greenfield Global headquarters are in Toronto, Canada and the company has earned the “Canada’s Best Managed” designation Platinum-level since 2015. The company has offices, production facilities and distribution warehouses globally.

About EXCiPACT:

EXCiPACT is a reputable non-profit organization that owns and oversees its independent, high-quality, third-party Certification Scheme, which is available to pharmaceutical excipient manufacturers and distributors worldwide.

