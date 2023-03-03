Cantata Offers Affordable Independent Senior Living In Brookfield

Newly renovated Independent Senior Living apartment at Cantata in Brookfield

The best senior housing value in Brookfield with all-inclusive Independent Living apartments and down payment choices.

BROOKFIELD, ILLINOIS, USA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A selection of all-inclusive, maintenance-free apartments are available for rent at Cantata, the only Independent Senior Living community in Brookfield.

Located next to the Brookfield Zoo, an area landmark, this Independent Living community was created specifically for seniors who are at least 65 years old. Cantata is an attractive alternative for active adults who no longer need the space of a large, single-family home and the upkeep associated with it.

Four Independent Living apartment floor plans are available, including one-bedroom, one-bedroom deluxe and two-bedroom layouts. Each boasts a fully equipped kitchen along with a living room and accessible bath. Satellite TV, Wi-Fi and all utilities except for phone are included in monthly rents. Plus, appliances and mechanicals are professionally maintained so residents never have to worry about something breaking and needing to find a repairman. Housekeeping services are offered and pets are welcome, too. All 66 Independent Living apartments are in one secured building, which features front-desk support, a dining area, activity room, fitness center, beauty salon, and barber shop. With on-site amenities just steps from their front door, residents never have to brave the elements.

Beyond the comfortable environment, another benefit of Independent Senior Living at Cantata is residents don’t feel isolated or alone…activities and events are planned daily and additional opportunities arise naturally for socialization. A full-time on-staff activities director coordinates classes, trips, outings, lifelong learning programs, and more to keep everyone engaged. Plus, neighbors can connect with each other during mealtime, meet up for games or conversation in the common areas, or spend time together outdoors.

Cantata’s 10-acre Senior Living campus is tucked between McCormick Woods and Brookfield Woods, creating a gorgeous setting filled with mature trees and greenery. Paths wind around the landscaped grounds, which also boast a reflection pond, allowing residents to stroll through

the neighborhood, rest on one of the conveniently positioned benches, and experience the beauty of nature. Adjacent to the community is Salt Creek and the Salt Creek Trail runs along the property’s perimeter. Additional on-site amenities include a Fitness Center, Therapy Center and Wellness Center with podiatry, dental, audiology, and vision services.

With so much to appreciate—neighborhood amenities, social activities and maintenance-free Independent Living apartments—residents at Cantata are living their best lives, now. Their loved ones gain peace of mind knowing family members are living in a secure, enriching and supportive environment.

To make Independent Senior Living attainable to as many seniors as possible, Cantata is offering its Best Life Savings Plan, which offers flexible down payment and financing options. For more information on how the Best Life Savings Plan makes living at Cantata more affordable, call (708) 387-1030.

Cantata is located at 8700 W. 31st Street in Brookfield. The community’s entrance is on the north side of 31st Street at McCormick Avenue. Guests are encouraged to visit and tour the newly renovated Independent Living building and apartments to experience the camaraderie of the neighborhood firsthand.

To schedule a tour, call (708) 387-1030 or go online to CantataSeniorLiving.org.