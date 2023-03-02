Submit Release
TRREB to Release February 2023 Market Statistics and Related Commentary on Friday, March 3

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) will release February 2023 market statistics on Friday, March 3 at 5:00 a.m. EST.

TRREB’s news release will highlight market trends and provide commentary on the following:

  • How the GTA housing market continues to adjust to higher borrowing costs and related economic and demographic trends.

  • How listing supply, or lack thereof, will continue to be a major concern moving forward.

  • Commentary on government policies pointed at the housing market.

TRREB spokespeople, including President Paul Baron and Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer, will be available on Friday, March 3 for interviews.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with almost 70,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

