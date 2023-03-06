Pennsylvania’s Erie County Department of Health Saves Time with OpenGov Digital Permitting, Virtual Inspection Software
The Erie County Department of Health made a huge trade for the better—from manual processes to OpenGov digital permitting and virtual inspection software.PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Erie County (PA) Department of Health (ECDOH) needed a tech solution that would drive efficiencies and save time, so it partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our public agencies, on digital permitting and virtual inspection software.
The ECDOH promotes and protects the health and safety of the County’s more than 270,000 residents. Serving those residents was especially challenging for staff whose processes involved manual invoicing, answering customer questions regarding required licenses, and a lack of mobile access in the field. Staff needed to exchange time-wasting processes for innovative technology. Staff needed OpenGov Permitting & Licensing.
With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the agency will be able to streamline the end-to-end permitting and licensing process to decrease the amount of time it takes to respond to and process applications. While this alone will save staff hours of time, OpenGov Permitting & Licensing offers much more. The solution features an easy-to-use self-service hub for residents and businesses to apply and pay for licenses online as well as review and track the progress of their submission. Inspectors will enjoy leveraging mobile access to the platform in the field—no more having to return to the office to complete inspection documentation. All in all, OpenGov promises to drive efficiencies and improve collaboration throughout the department.
The Erie County Department of Health joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
