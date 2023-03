Carolina QuickCare Urgent Care Now Hiring at Multiple NC Locations

Carolina QuickCare Urgent Care Carolina QuickCare team members Join the Carolina QuickCare family!

Clinical and Non-Clinical Positions Available Throughout North Carolina

In a time when many organizations are reducing headcount, we’re proud to be fueling job growth in the communities we serve.” — Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer

Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care is hiring for multiple clinical and non-clinical positions at their urgent care centers throughout North Carolina. As the fastest-growing urgent care brand in NC, Carolina QuickCare's rapid expansion has provided employment opportunities in Biscoe, Clinton, Elizabethtown, Lauringburg, Lillington, Mocksville, Shallotte, Washington, Whiteville, and Williamston.Below is a list of positions we are actively hiring for at each Carolina QuickCare Urgent Care location:▶ Biscoe - Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant▶ Clinton - Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant; Medical Assistant (FT); Medical Assistant (PRN)▶ Elizabethtown - Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant; Medical Assistant (FT); Medical Assistant (PRN)▶ Laurinburg - Medical Assistant (PRN)▶ Lillington - Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant; Medical Assistant (FT); Medical Assistant (PRN)▶ Mocksville - Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant; Medical Assistant (FT)▶ Shallotte - Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant; Medical Assistant (PRN)▶ Washington - Practice Manager; Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant▶ Whiteville - Practice Manager; Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant▶ Williamston - Practice Manager; Nurse Practitioner / Physician AssistantJoin a rapidly expanding company with opportunities for growth, and work with people who truly care about their patients."In a time when many organizations are reducing headcount, we're proud to be fueling job growth in the communities we serve," said Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer at Carolina QuickCare.Carolina QuickCare is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.To learn more about the open positions, or to apply for a role online, visit https://carolinaquickcare.com/careers/