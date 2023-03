Bone Void Fillers Market to Surpass $7 Billion by 2031 as Demand for Innovative Orthopedic Solutions Increases

Bone Void Fillers Market size, share, growth

Bone Void Fillers Market Expected to Surpass $7 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Demand for Biocompatible and Osteoconductive Products

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐€๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐š ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐จ๐ง๐ž ๐ฏ๐จ๐ข๐ ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $3.2 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2021, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $7.3 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2031, ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ 8.5% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2022 ๐ญ๐จ 2031. The increasing prevalence of bone disorders and the rise in the geriatric population are some of the key factors driving the growth of this market. Additionally, advancements in medical technology and the development of novel products and techniques are also expected to contribute to market growth.

Bone voids are empty spaces or gaps in the bone that can be caused by a variety of factors, such as traumatic injuries, bone defects, or surgical procedures. These voids can lead to pain, instability, and decreased function of the affected area. To address this problem, bone void fillers are used to fill the empty space and promote bone growth and healing.

Bone void fillers are typically made from materials that are biocompatible and can be absorbed by the body over time. They may be composed of substances such as demineralized bone matrix, calcium phosphate, or collagen matrix, and may be available in various forms such as gels, putties, granules, pastes, sponges, or liquids. These fillers provide support and stability to the bone structure and can aid in the regeneration of new bone tissue.

Bone void fillers are used in a variety of surgical procedures, including spine fusion, bone fractures, pelvic surgery, and knee surgery, among others. They have become an important tool in orthopedic surgery, and their use is expected to increase as the population ages and the incidence of bone-related disorders and injuries continues to rise.

๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐‘ช๐‘ถ๐‘ฝ๐‘ฐ๐‘ซ-19 ๐’๐’–๐’•๐’ƒ๐’“๐’†๐’‚๐’Œ ๐’Š๐’” ๐’‚๐’๐’•๐’Š๐’„๐’Š๐’‘๐’‚๐’•๐’†๐’ ๐’•๐’ ๐’‰๐’‚๐’—๐’† ๐’‚ ๐’๐’†๐’ˆ๐’‚๐’•๐’Š๐’—๐’† ๐’Š๐’Ž๐’‘๐’‚๐’„๐’• ๐’๐’ ๐’ˆ๐’“๐’๐’˜๐’•๐’‰ ๐’๐’‡ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’ˆ๐’๐’๐’ƒ๐’‚๐’ ๐’ƒ๐’๐’๐’† ๐’—๐’๐’Š๐’ ๐’‡๐’Š๐’๐’๐’†๐’“๐’” ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’•. ๐‘ซ๐’–๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐‘ช๐‘ถ๐‘ฝ๐‘ฐ๐‘ซ-19 ๐’‘๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’†๐’Ž๐’Š๐’„ ๐’‘๐’†๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ , ๐’”๐’•๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’“๐’†๐’ˆ๐’–๐’๐’‚๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’๐’” ๐’˜๐’†๐’“๐’† ๐’Š๐’Ž๐’‘๐’๐’†๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’•๐’†๐’ ๐’ƒ๐’š ๐’๐’๐’„๐’‚๐’ ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’๐’‚๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’๐’‚๐’ ๐’ˆ๐’๐’—๐’†๐’“๐’๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’•๐’” ๐’๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’ ๐’†๐’๐’Š๐’—๐’†๐’“๐’š ๐’๐’‡ ๐’‘๐’“๐’๐’ ๐’–๐’„๐’•๐’” ๐’‡๐’“๐’๐’Ž ๐’„๐’๐’Ž๐’‘๐’‚๐’๐’Š๐’†๐’”. ๐‘ฐ๐’๐’„๐’“๐’†๐’‚๐’”๐’† ๐’Š๐’ ๐’๐’–๐’Ž๐’ƒ๐’†๐’“ ๐’๐’‡ ๐‘ช๐‘ถ๐‘ฝ๐‘ฐ๐‘ซ-19 ๐’„๐’‚๐’”๐’†๐’” ๐’๐’†๐’ ๐’•๐’ ๐’ ๐’†๐’„๐’๐’Š๐’๐’† ๐’Š๐’ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’๐’–๐’Ž๐’ƒ๐’†๐’“ ๐’๐’‡ ๐’”๐’–๐’“๐’ˆ๐’Š๐’„๐’‚๐’ ๐’‘๐’“๐’๐’„๐’†๐’ ๐’–๐’“๐’†๐’”.

The growth of the global bone void fillers market size is majorly driven by increase in prevalence of orthopedic diseases such as osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, scoliosis, bone tumor, and bone infection; increase in R&D activities in bone void fillers industry; rise in funding from private & government organizations for development of the healthcare sector and research centers; and surge in geriatric population. According to United Nations, in 2020, it was reported there were 727 million individuals aged 65 years or above, across the world. It was estimated that the number of aging people is projected to double to 1.5 billion by 2050. Moreover, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) in October 2021, it was reported that 1 in 6 people in the world will be aged 60 years or over by 2030. For instance, in 2020, Journal of EClinicalMedicine reported that approximately 22% of the population above the age of 40 years is diagnosed with knee osteoarthritis, globally.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

1. Arthrex

2. Baxter International

3. depuy synthes

4. Medtronic plc

5. NuVasive Inc

6. Orthofix Medical

7. Smith and Nephew

8. Stryker Corporation

9. Wright Medical Group

10. Zimmer Biomet

โ€ƒ๐๐จ๐ง๐ž ๐•๐จ๐ข๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

The bone void fillers market can be segmented by type, form, application, and end-user.

By type, bone void fillers are typically classified into four categories:

Demineralized bone matrix

Calcium phosphate bone graft substitute

Collagen matrix

Other types of bone void fillers

By form, bone void fillers can be classified into three categories:

Gel and putty

Granules

Other forms of bone void fillers

By application, bone void fillers are used in a variety of surgical procedures, including:

Spine fusion

Bone fracture repair

Other types of bone repair procedures

By end-user, bone void fillers are typically used in:

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Other healthcare settings

๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง

1. North America (including the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

2. Europe (including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe)

3. Asia-Pacific (including China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

4. LAMEA (including Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA)

๐ ๐‘๐„๐๐”๐„๐๐“๐‹๐˜ ๐€๐’๐Š๐„๐ƒ ๐๐”๐„๐’๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐๐’?

What are the factors driving the growth of the bone void fillers market?

2. What are the different types of bone void fillers and how do they differ in terms of composition and application?

3. How is the market for bone void fillers segmented by form, application, end-user, and region?

4. What are some of the most common surgical procedures that use bone void fillers and what benefits do they offer?

5. What are some of the key challenges facing the bone void fillers market, such as regulatory hurdles or supply chain disruptions?

6. How are advancements in medical technology and product development shaping the future of the bone void fillers market?

7. What impact has the COVID-19 pandemic had on the bone void fillers market, both in terms of demand and supply?

8. Who are the key players in the bone void fillers market and what strategies are they employing to gain a competitive advantage?

9. How is the market for bone void fillers expected to grow and evolve in the coming years, and what opportunities and challenges will arise as a result?

