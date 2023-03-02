Bone Void Fillers Market to Surpass $7 Billion by 2031 as Demand for Innovative Orthopedic Solutions Increases

Bone Void Fillers Market size, share, growth

Bone Void Fillers Market Expected to Surpass $7 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Demand for Biocompatible and Osteoconductive Products

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $3.2 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2021, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $7.3 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2031, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 8.5% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2022 𝐭𝐨 2031. The increasing prevalence of bone disorders and the rise in the geriatric population are some of the key factors driving the growth of this market. Additionally, advancements in medical technology and the development of novel products and techniques are also expected to contribute to market growth.

Bone voids are empty spaces or gaps in the bone that can be caused by a variety of factors, such as traumatic injuries, bone defects, or surgical procedures. These voids can lead to pain, instability, and decreased function of the affected area. To address this problem, bone void fillers are used to fill the empty space and promote bone growth and healing.

Bone void fillers are typically made from materials that are biocompatible and can be absorbed by the body over time. They may be composed of substances such as demineralized bone matrix, calcium phosphate, or collagen matrix, and may be available in various forms such as gels, putties, granules, pastes, sponges, or liquids. These fillers provide support and stability to the bone structure and can aid in the regeneration of new bone tissue.

Bone void fillers are used in a variety of surgical procedures, including spine fusion, bone fractures, pelvic surgery, and knee surgery, among others. They have become an important tool in orthopedic surgery, and their use is expected to increase as the population ages and the incidence of bone-related disorders and injuries continues to rise.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑫-19 𝒐𝒖𝒕𝒃𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒌 𝒊𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒑𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒂 𝒏𝒆𝒈𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒄𝒕 𝒐𝒏 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 𝒃𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒗𝒐𝒊𝒅 𝒇𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕. 𝑫𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑫-19 𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒄 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅, 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒓𝒆𝒈𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒘𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒃𝒚 𝒍𝒐𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝒈𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒔 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒆𝒔. 𝑰𝒏𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒏𝒖𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝑪𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑫-19 𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒅𝒆𝒄𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒏𝒖𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒆𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒆𝒔.

The growth of the global bone void fillers market size is majorly driven by increase in prevalence of orthopedic diseases such as osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, scoliosis, bone tumor, and bone infection; increase in R&D activities in bone void fillers industry; rise in funding from private & government organizations for development of the healthcare sector and research centers; and surge in geriatric population. According to United Nations, in 2020, it was reported there were 727 million individuals aged 65 years or above, across the world. It was estimated that the number of aging people is projected to double to 1.5 billion by 2050. Moreover, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) in October 2021, it was reported that 1 in 6 people in the world will be aged 60 years or over by 2030. For instance, in 2020, Journal of EClinicalMedicine reported that approximately 22% of the population above the age of 40 years is diagnosed with knee osteoarthritis, globally.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Arthrex

2. Baxter International

3. depuy synthes

4. Medtronic plc

5. NuVasive Inc

6. Orthofix Medical

7. Smith and Nephew

8. Stryker Corporation

9. Wright Medical Group

10. Zimmer Biomet

𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐕𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

The bone void fillers market can be segmented by type, form, application, and end-user.

By type, bone void fillers are typically classified into four categories:

Demineralized bone matrix

Calcium phosphate bone graft substitute

Collagen matrix

Other types of bone void fillers

By form, bone void fillers can be classified into three categories:

Gel and putty

Granules

Other forms of bone void fillers

By application, bone void fillers are used in a variety of surgical procedures, including:

Spine fusion

Bone fracture repair

Other types of bone repair procedures

By end-user, bone void fillers are typically used in:

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Other healthcare settings

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

1. North America (including the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

2. Europe (including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe)

3. Asia-Pacific (including China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

4. LAMEA (including Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA)

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. Amniotic Membrane Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/amniotic-membrane-market What are the factors driving the growth of the bone void fillers market?

2. What are the different types of bone void fillers and how do they differ in terms of composition and application?

3. How is the market for bone void fillers segmented by form, application, end-user, and region?

4. What are some of the most common surgical procedures that use bone void fillers and what benefits do they offer?

5. What are some of the key challenges facing the bone void fillers market, such as regulatory hurdles or supply chain disruptions?

6. How are advancements in medical technology and product development shaping the future of the bone void fillers market?

7. What impact has the COVID-19 pandemic had on the bone void fillers market, both in terms of demand and supply?

8. Who are the key players in the bone void fillers market and what strategies are they employing to gain a competitive advantage?

9. How is the market for bone void fillers expected to grow and evolve in the coming years, and what opportunities and challenges will arise as a result?

