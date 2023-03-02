Submit Release
Statement from Attorney General Platkin on the overnight shooting of New Jersey State Trooper in Paterson

“Overnight a member of the New Jersey State Police was shot while he was working to keep the residents of Paterson safe from the very same violence of which he is now a victim. My office and the entire New Jersey State Police family is keeping our trooper and his family in our thoughts and prayers as he receives treatment for his injuries today and we will continue to support them through his recovery. The brave troopers and officers of the New Jersey Law Enforcement community work tirelessly to make sure the people of New Jersey can go to work and live their lives free of gun violence – the same should be true for our brothers and sisters who wear blue. We remain steadfast in our commitment to end gun violence in our state.”

