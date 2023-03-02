Registration Now Open for Maryland Farmers Market Conference

March 2, 2023

Annual Event Scheduled for March 15, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD (March 2, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture today announced that registration is now open for the 2023 Maryland Farmers Market Conference.

The annual conference brings together local markets and farmers to share topics that will promote the success of farmers markets across the state. The conference will be held Wednesday, March 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture in Annapolis.

Sessions will include marketing tips for farmers markets, food safety and much more. Farmers can also sign up to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The University of Maryland Extension will also present on the topics of “Farm Stress” and “Food Safety.” Horizon Farm Credit will present on “Agriculture in an Inflation-increasing world.” In addition, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks will be on hand for a meet and greet with participants.

The cost is $35 and lunch is provided. For more information and to register for the event, please visit the event registration site.

For questions, please contact Weida Stoecker at weida.stoecker@maryland.gov or 410-841-5776.

# # #

