Pulse Zen Gained Over A Thousand Holders And A Market Cap Of $8 MILLION With Zero ads

Without resorting to any form of advertising, Pulse Zen was able to amass a market cap of $8 million and more than a thousand new holders.

Pulse Zen (PZEN:PZEN)

There is no shortage of wealth we just need a better redistribution system” — Conrad Zen

HONG KONG, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse Zen is the perfect choice for those looking to maximize their earnings. They achieved a market cap of $8 Million, a price increase of 1100% and had 1000+ holders while doing ZERO marketing. To maintain a healthy equilibrium within the economy, it allots a certain amount of each transaction to each holder.

What Makes Pulse Zen Unique?

The ingenious PIF (Pay It Forward) technology that promotes wealth redistribution. Novel token economics make this an unexpected opportunity for everyone. Protected from being manipulated by whales and with complete transparency, PZEN is a crypto asset you can put your faith in. The innovative tokenomics built into Pulse Zen make this a promising venture. A 2% PIF fee is deducted from each transaction and divided proportionally among token holders. This generates compounding rewards for all holders. No staking. No lockup. With every transaction, a burn function is invoked, reducing the supply and increasing the value of a Pulse Zen. Every time a transaction happens a 0.2% donation fee is deducted and allocated to charity based on DAO voting.

As a relatively new kind of investment, cryptocurrencies are especially vulnerable to fraudulent schemes. Pulse Zen is fully transparent built on the ethereum network offering more security than stocks or bonds and certainly higher possible returns.

PZEN Tokens purchased on the ETH network will have a mirror created on the Pulse blockchain system. The possibilities opened up by this are much more enticing.

While cryptocurrency is the fastest-growing asset class, exercising caution while making any cryptocurrency investments is essential. Many people have earned millions because of PZEN’s major spokesman, Conrad Zen, who is a former member of the Bitcoin Foundation and has a record of drawing media attention to Bitcoin and Hex. Currently listed on Uniswap, it is available on major CEX p2bb2b.com, and Dex-trade.com increasing visibility and ownership.

