MESMERIZE ADDS NUCARA PHARMACY TO ITS POINT OF CARE NETWORK

Mesmerize (www.mesmerize.com), a prominent point of care media company specializing in patient education, announced the expansion of its pharmacy network to include NuCara Pharmacy. NuCara Pharmacy prioritizes one-on-one patient counseling and medication management with the goal of delivering the best pharmacy value without sacrificing the quality of care prized by its patients.

NuCara Pharmacy is based in Conrad, Iowa and comprises 29 corporately-owned retail locations in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Texas. Mesmerize will be installing digital displays in the waiting and pick-up/drop-off areas of all NuCara pharmacy locations presenting a valuable opportunity for patient education and sponsor messaging. Mesmerize's digital displays feature best-in-class editorial and educational content speaking to general health and wellness, symptoms, disease states, treatment options, and more.

Brett Barker, Vice President of Operations at NuCara Pharmacy said, "At NuCara Pharmacy, we strive to be the recognized leader in delivering superior pharmacy products and services to our patients. We look forward to working with Mesmerize to provide our patients with best-in-class health and wellness education and help raise awareness of the breadth of services NuCara Pharmacy offers to ensure our patients receive the best care possible."

Ian Stone, Senior Vice President at Mesmerize added, "Mesmerize is a long-term advocate of community pharmacies and the significant role they play in serving their communities. We are excited to partner with NuCara Pharmacy to provide valuable education and resources to the communities they serve."

ABOUT MESMERIZE

Mesmerize specializes in patient education at the point of care. Mesmerize provides targeted educational materials including digital and static wallboards, literature distribution, and branded medical essentials to patients and caregivers in waiting rooms, exam rooms, and other high traffic areas of doctors' offices, pharmacies and community-based organizations. For more information, please visit www.mesmerize.com.

ABOUT NUCARA PHARMACY

