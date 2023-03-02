Blackline Safety's 2022 ESG Report Improves Upon Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Performance

Keeping Workers Safe at Nearly 2,000 Organizations Globally

Blackline Safety Corp. BLN, a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced the release of its fiscal 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which is highlighted by improvement in its diversity, equity and inclusion performance, increased employee engagement and support of ESG efforts from over 200,000 workers at nearly 2,000 organizations. For an overview of all of Blackline Safety's ESG efforts and to read the report, visit www.blacklinesafety.com/esg. The 2022 ESG Report is also available as a downloadable PDF.

"Our industry leading connected worker technology protects people in hazardous environments and generates data-driven safety and operational insights that enhance the ESG performance of our customers around the world. We share this focus of creating sustainable workplaces that offer adaptability, resiliency, and most importantly, support worker confidence to get their jobs done safely," said Cody Slater, Chief Executive Officer and Chair at Blackline Safety.

"I am proud of the achievements Blackline accomplished in fiscal 2022. We've made solid progress towards our ambitious ESG targets and effectively executed on our business amidst a challenging macroeconomic environment. This operating environment required us to re-evaluate some of our ESG initiatives, including our greenhouse gas reduction commitment and timeline to net-zero, in order for us to deliver for our customers. Looking ahead, we remain focused on our ESG goals and we continue to evaluate the most effective pathway to achieve them over time."

Highlights from Blackline Safety's Fiscal 2022 ESG Report:

Launched G6, our new single-gas detector for the $220 million zero-maintenance gas detection market to make the benefits of connected safety accessible to thousands more workers.

our new single-gas detector for the $220 million zero-maintenance gas detection market to make the benefits of connected safety accessible to thousands more workers. Reached over 200 billion data points collected to date through Blackline Live and bolstered our data security and privacy measures , including launching a European Blackline Live domain to strengthen GDPR compliance by both storing, and fully processing, customer data in Europe.

, including launching a European Blackline Live domain to strengthen GDPR compliance by both storing, and fully processing, customer data in Europe. Supported live, professional monitoring of a milestone 45,000 workers —the only connected safety provider to do so.

—the only connected safety provider to do so. Grew a diverse and inclusive workforce, with 48% ethnic representation in our product development team—a 29% increase over 2021.

Improved overall employee engagement to 79% and continued the expansion of training and learning opportunities.

and continued the expansion of training and learning opportunities. Achieved ISO 14001 certification for our French subsidiary, an international certification requiring rigid standards for demonstrating an effective environmental management system, building on our UK certification for 2021 and progressing company-wide.

Blackline Safety's 2022 ESG Report has been informed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI) disclosure frameworks and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. For more information regarding the Company's ESG report and goals, contact esg@blacklinesafety.com.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline Safety enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline Safety provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline Safety provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 200 billion data-points and initiated over seven million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

